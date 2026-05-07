ZYUS Announces Cease Trade Order

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SASKATOON, SK, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid drug candidates for pain management, today announces that, further to the news release dated April 30, 2026, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), has notified the Company that it has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO"), under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions against the Company ("MI 11-103"). The FFCTO was issued as a result of the delay in the filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the CEO and CFO certificates relating to the audited annual financial statements as required by National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

As stated in the Company's news release dated April 30, 2026, the Company was unable to file the Annual Filings prior to the April 30, 2026 filing deadline due to the additional time required to complete accounting and audit procedures for various complex accounting matters, including the valuation of certain of the Company's physical assets. The Company continues to work diligently with its auditor, KPMG LLP, and expects to file the Annual Filings on or before the week of May 18, 2026. The Company anticipates that the FFCTO will remain in place until such time as the Annual Filings are filed.

The FFCTO prohibits any trading, whether direct or indirect, in respect of any security of the Company in which MI 11-103 applies, except in accordance with the FFCTO, until such time as the Company is able to file the Annual Filings and the FFCTO is revoked.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to ZYUS' current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, without limitation: the timing of filing of ZYUS' Annual Filings; whether ZYUS will remedy the failure-to-file default by the week of May 18, 2026; the impact of the FFCTO on ZYUS, its shareholders and directors; whether the FFCTO will be revoked in the timeline contemplated by the Company; and ZYUS' expectations relating to its audit progress and results. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include the risk that the FFCTO will remain in effect beyond the week of May 18, 2026 and the factors discussed from time to time in ZYUS' filings with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under ZYUS' profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

SOURCE ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

For further information please contact: ZYUS Media Inquiries, [email protected], 1-833-651-7723, ZYUS Investor Relations, [email protected]