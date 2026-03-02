ZTE Showcases Full-Stack AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2026, Creating an Intelligent Future

ZTE will present its latest solutions at MWC Barcelona 2026, and highlight the deep integration of AI and ICT through four key areas: AI Agentic Connectivity, AI Cloud, AI Home and Smart Personal Devices

ZTE will unveil eight breakthrough achievements, showcasing its innovation progress

ZTE will engage in the major GSMA forums, sharing insights on Corporate Innovation, Intelligent Infrastructure, Connect AI, Tech4ALL and Game Changer

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, will participate in MWC Barcelona 2026 from March 2 to 5 under the theme "Creating an Intelligent Future".

Guided by "All in AI, AI for All" strategy, ZTE will showcase the latest achievements of its upgraded "Connectivity + Computing" strategy and collaborate with global partners to build an open, secure, and inclusive digital future.

ZTE participates in MWC Barcelona 2026 under the theme 'Creating an Intelligent Future' AI-Native Phone Pioneer AI for All

ZTE's booth is located at 3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via, where the company will unveil cutting-edge solutions and products, highlighting AI-native connectivity, efficient and low-carbon intelligent computing infrastructure, and innovative smart home and personal devices.

Full-Scenario AI Portfolio Across Four Core Domains

At this year's exhibition, ZTE will highlight the deep integration of AI and ICT through four core exhibition areas: AI Agentic Connectivity, AI Cloud, AI Home and Smart Personal Devices. Covering the entire value chain--from infrastructure to applications, and from architecture design to commercial deployment--ZTE presents a comprehensive, full-scenario digital intelligence solution framework.

In terms of AI Agentic Connectivity, for mobile networks, leveraging ZTE's AI-native architecture to continuously fuel product and solution innovation, to build ultra-efficient infrastructure, pioneer the L4 autonomous network paradigm, and unlock new frontiers for Connectivity+AI value monetization. For optical networks, ZTE partners with operators on a clear three-stage evolution--from fiberization, to all-optical networks, and to AI optical networks--to drive continuous advancement and business success. This journey is anchored in TCO-optimized construction to accelerate fiberization, powered by the core drivers of speed, experience, and service monetization to steadily boost ARPU in the all-optical stage, and advances to AI optical networks that deliver an ultra-broadband, ultra-sensing, and ultra-intelligent foundation, comprehensively empowering a leap in commercial value. Besides, the HI-NET solution based on cutting-edge technologies such as C+L full-band integrated 1.6Tbps and built-in AI computing power builds a high-performance and high-intelligence network foundation for the era of connected intelligence. For campus networks, ZTE has launched innovative products including the industry-first 5-in-1 50G PON integrated service gateway and enterprise-grade FTTR gateways that integrate optical connectivity, video security, computing, and storage capabilities. These innovations enable operators to evolve from simply providing fibers to delivering a comprehensive intelligent network, serving as a key driver for their expansion into the enterprise market. To facilitate complex network O&M and value-driven operations, ZTE offers AIR Net autonomous network solution certified by TMF. Built on an open, layered intelligent architecture, the agent-based, full-stack autonomous network solutions help operators reduce OpEx and increase revenue. ZTE has already partnered with multiple operators to deploy high-level autonomous networks, delivering fruitful results.

AI Cloud, as the foundation of digital intelligence, is a key focus at ZTE's booth. For data centers, the Elastic AIDC solution can meet the demand for both high efficiency and flexibility. Its highly modular design enables rapid deployment, cutting construction time by 40% compared with traditional solutions. With cold-plate, immersion cooling, and the 800V HVDC system, the overall energy efficiency is up by 25%. In addition, safe high-voltage lithium-ion batteries further enhance both power efficiency and safety. As for computing infrastructure, giving full play to its strengths in computing-network co-design and software-hardware co-design, ZTE builds intelligent computing infrastructure across all scenarios while achieving optimal TCO. Focusing on enterprise digital and intelligent infrastructure, ZTE builds a full-stack, secure, and engineered enterprise-level AI agent Co-Claw which integrated into the entire process of office work, research and development, and operations, thereby comprehensively enhancing enterprise efficiency. In pursuit of sustainable development, ZTE has implemented multiple innovative digital and intelligent applications in education and healthcare, aiming to achieve resource equality and inclusive AI benefits. Beyond infrastructure, ZTE has established a robust computing ecosystem and various applications. With its business across more than 160 countries and regions, ZTE has extensive global experience, localized service expertise, and strong delivery capabilities. By fully leveraging these strengths, ZTE aims to build a thriving global computing ecosystem and achieve shared success together with both partners and customers.

In the domain of AI Home, ZTE maintains a leading position in the smart home terminal market, with annual shipments exceeding 100 million units, and is also ranked first globally in the shipments of CPE, IP STB, Wi-Fi 7 terminals, as well as FWA and MBB products. In the AI era, the company is building a new-generation architecture with "Connectivity as the Base, Screen as the Medium, and AI as the Core", aiming to create a quality life experience where "Screens on the Go, Services at Your Fingertips". To that end, ZTE has rolled out various industry-first innovations, including: the first ever Wi-Fi 8 CPE for commercial use, paving the way for real 10G connectivity; the first AI-powered smart display with "Dual Brains, Dual Screens, and Full Connectivity"; the first AI-powered cloud PC lineup that covers all screen sizes, setting a new benchmark for multi-screen media; the first terminal-cloud integrated management platform, enabling intelligent end-to-end orchestration and comprehensive enhancement from connectivity to scenario-based intelligence.

As an AI-Native Phone Pioneer, ZTE leads cutting-edge AI technology innovation and commercial adoption with its "Innovation + Action" approach, reshape the paradigm of human-device interaction by deeply integrating AI across hardware, software and ecosystem, transform AI from a mere tool into an agentic, symbiotic partner that understands and grows with you. In gaming and e-sports, ZTE is evolving from "Born to Win" to "Win More Games". With the REDMAGIC and nubia Neo series gaming smartphones at the core, the company is building the tech brand that best resonates with lifestyles of the youth. For FWA & MBB, its 5G FWA and MBB devices have ranked No.1 global market share for five consecutive years, delivering green, artificial intelligent, and secure connectivity across person, vehicle, and home scenarios driven by "5G for All" strategy.

Eight Breakthrough Achievements Unveiled, Showcasing Innovation Progress

During the event, ZTE will unveil eight core breakthrough achievements spanning network evolution, intelligent computing infrastructure, AI agent platforms, and terminal innovations. These advancements underscore the company's continued breakthroughs in independent R&D of key technologies, system architecture optimization, and large-scale commercialization, providing solid support for the digital and intelligent transformation of the industry.

AIR MAX: A 10-block AI stack powers a three-tier capability architecture--AI-native infrastructure, L4 autonomous operations, monetization engine--advancing technology, efficiency, and business models to reshape mobile networks into an "AI serves AI" paradigm.

A 10-block AI stack powers a three-tier capability architecture--AI-native infrastructure, L4 autonomous operations, monetization engine--advancing technology, efficiency, and business models to reshape mobile networks into an "AI serves AI" paradigm. GigaMIMO: Unveils the world's first 6G prototype with 2000+ antenna elements in the U6G band, powered by AI algorithms, delivering 10x capacity increase over 5G-Advanced. The GigaMIMO 6G prototype will be showcased on site and the industry's first AI-driven immersive service in the U6G band will be demonstrated, redefining a new paradigm for Human-Agent interaction.

Unveils the world's first 6G prototype with 2000+ antenna elements in the U6G band, powered by AI algorithms, delivering 10x capacity increase over 5G-Advanced. The GigaMIMO 6G prototype will be showcased on site and the industry's first AI-driven immersive service in the U6G band will be demonstrated, redefining a new paradigm for Human-Agent interaction. 200G PON: Releases the industry's first multi-ONU burst-mode 200G-PON prototype, achieving multi-ONU burst upstream transmission at rates of up to 200 Gbps.

Releases the industry's first multi-ONU burst-mode 200G-PON prototype, achieving multi-ONU burst upstream transmission at rates of up to 200 Gbps. SuperPOD: Adopting innovative Orthogonal Electrical eXchange architecture with zero cable design, flexibly compatible with multiple GPUs; a single rack supports up to 128 GPUs, enabling scale-up/scale-out converged networking with flexible expansion.

Adopting innovative Orthogonal Electrical eXchange architecture with zero cable design, flexibly compatible with multiple GPUs; a single rack supports up to 128 GPUs, enabling scale-up/scale-out converged networking with flexible expansion. Co-Sight AI Agent Studio: Creating accurate, reliable, and secure industrial-grade intelligent agents, Co-Sight has consistently ranked first in GAIA and HLE evaluations.

Creating accurate, reliable, and secure industrial-grade intelligent agents, Co-Sight has consistently ranked first in GAIA and HLE evaluations. Wi-Fi 8: The industry's first to launch a Wi-Fi 8 Mesh solution, delivering ultra-stable, high-speed connectivity.

The industry's first to launch a Wi-Fi 8 Mesh solution, delivering ultra-stable, high-speed connectivity. AI Mid-Screen: The world's first to launch the AI mid-screen with "Dual-Brain Dual-Screen, Full-Domain Intelligent Connectivity", deeply integrates entertainment, communication, security, and smart control across all scenarios.

The world's first to launch the AI mid-screen with "Dual-Brain Dual-Screen, Full-Domain Intelligent Connectivity", deeply integrates entertainment, communication, security, and smart control across all scenarios. AI Native Phone Pioneer: nubia M153 with Doubao AI Assistant delivers a novel experience of seamless cross-app task execution. This device was launched in China last December.

During MWC Barcelona 2026, ZTE will also host several key activities, including the AI New Species Release, nubia NEO and REDMAGIC New Products Release, AIR MAX for Future Network Launch Event, and multiple joint customer release events, presenting a series of innovative products to the industry. Additionally, ZTE will participate in the major thematic forums organized by GSMA, where it will share the latest insights and case studies on key topics such as Corporate Innovation, Intelligent Infrastructure, Connect AI, Tech4ALL and Game Changer. ZTE will collaborate with global operators, industry partners, and thought leaders to accelerate intelligent innovation across industries.

As AI and ICT converge, connectivity and computing capabilities continue to evolve together. The boundaries between the physical and digital worlds continue to blur, ushering in a new IQ era driven by algorithms and intelligent collaboration. From March 2 to 5, join ZTE to witness the acceleration of progress and create an intelligent future.

For more information, please visit the ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at MWC Barcelona 2026 or explore:

https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc26.html

