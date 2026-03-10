ISTANBUL, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Turkcell and ZTE/Netaş have signed a new collaboration agreement in the field of fixed wireless access (FWA). Within the scope of this collaboration, ZTE/Netaş's next-generation FWA solution, which combines 5G and Wi-Fi 7 technologies, will be positioned within the Turkcell 5G Superbox ecosystem to support Turkcell's broadband vision.

Turkcell and ZTE/Netaş Collaborate on Next-Generation Superbox with 5G and Wi-Fi 7 Support

Turkcell 5G Superbox offers fiber-speed internet over the 5G network without the need for a fixed internet infrastructure. Providing quick installation in homes and offices, this solution brings high-speed, low-latency connectivity wherever users need it.

The new generation 5G + Wi-Fi 7 Superbox solution offered by ZTE/Netaş provides Gigabit-level data speeds over 5G infrastructure, while aiming to offer higher capacity, wider coverage, and optimized connectivity performance in multi-device scenarios within homes and offices with Wi-Fi 7 support. The solution provides a powerful alternative for data-intensive applications, cloud services, and high-resolution content experiences.

Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, Deputy General Manager for Network Technologies of Turkcell, said: "As Turkcell, with the arrival of 5G, we are accelerating our efforts to offer our customers a high-quality and high-speed broadband experience in every environment. The new 5G Superbox, which we developed with ZTE/Netaş, will provide fiber-speed internet service wherever 5G is available, making a significant contribution to Türkiye's digitalization journey."

With this collaboration, Turkcell aims to bring high-speed broadband access to more users wherever 5G is available. ZTE/Netaş, on the other hand, continues to contribute to the digital transformation journey of operators with its advanced FWA solutions.

Lin Zhi, Vice President of ZTE, said, "This collaboration with Turkcell is an important step in bringing our advanced FWA solutions to users in Türkiye. This next-generation solution, which combines 5G and Wi-Fi 7, will enable superior connectivity performance in homes and offices while also supporting operators in building future-ready infrastructure."

Currently available Wi-Fi 7 enabled Superbox 5G modems will be upgraded to 5G-compatible modems after 5G technology becomes available on April 1, 2026.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

ZTE Corporation

Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ZTE Corporation