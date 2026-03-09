BARCELONA, Spain, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has secured multiple honors in the GSMA Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) during MWC Barcelona 2026.

ZTE Honored with Three GSMA GLOMO Awards, Pioneering an Intelligent Future

The company won the "Best Private Network Solution" Award, the "Open Gateway Challenge" Award and the "Best Event Activation" Award in recognition of its consistent technological innovation and in-depth industry integration. These achievements fully demonstrate ZTE's leading strengths in open gateway innovation, 5G-A private networks and 5G-A industry scenario-based applications, and its innovative solutions have once again earned high recognition and authoritative affirmation from the global mobile communications industry.

Best Private Network Solution Award: EasyOn 5G-A-RobotNet Solution

The "EasyOn 5G-A-RobotNet" solution, jointly developed by ZTE, China Telecom, intelligent robotics enterprises AGIBOT and DroidUp, has been awarded the "Best Private Network Solution" Award, recognizing the solution as a benchmark for how cellular private networks can transform enterprise operations.

By integrating 5G-Advanced connectivity with embodied intelligence, the winning team has successfully demonstrated how a dedicated, optimized network infrastructure can digitize complex robotic operations and enable flexible, scalable automation in ways previously impossible with public cellular or Wi-Fi. EasyOn 5G-A-RobotNet supports cross-brand robot task orchestration, helping enterprises manage diverse humanoids under a unified system and lowering the overall cost of introducing large-scale robotic operations. Furthermore, the solution enables the real-time acquisition of high-quality multimodal data, facilitating the rapid iteration of embodied AI foundation models.

Open Gateway Challenge Award: AI-Powered Open Gateway Solution

The "AI-Powered Open Gateway" Solution, jointly developed by ZTE, the Network Department of China Mobile Group, China Mobile Hangzhou Research Institute and JD.com, has successfully defended its "Open Gateway Challenge" Award for its cutting-edge technological innovation and benchmark practical value.

Following last year's accolades, China Mobile and ZTE Corporation have continued to innovate. In collaboration with strategic partner JD.com, they have launched an AI-Powered Open Gateway (New AaaS - Abilities as a Service) solution.

Targeting industry customers, this initiative addresses pain points such as the high threshold for invoking CAMARA APIs and low execution efficiency in specific scenarios. Backed by the robust support of ZTE's core network NEF products and the introduction of an API Exposure AI Agent, the solution realizes four major innovations: intent recognition, intelligent orchestration, cross-operator adaptation, and protocol extension. In the collaborative practice, the project has established deep collaboration with JD.com, leveraging core capabilities such as network acceleration (QoD) provided by 5G/5G-A networks to drive innovation in customer service scenarios. By integrating messaging, voice, video, multimedia, and multimodal interaction technologies, the initiative establishes a new paradigm for intelligent customer service, effectively enhancing response efficiency and customer satisfaction. Through the upgrade of the full-domain customer service large model and the construction of a customer service AI data flywheel, this project sets a benchmark for the next-generation intelligent call center industry.

Best Event Activation Award: 5G-A Powered Concert Live Streaming Project

The "5G-A Powered Concert Live Streaming" project, jointly deployed by ZTE, China Telecom and R&J, has won the "Best Event Activation" Award, marking the successful commercialization of 5G-A in the concert live streaming industry and injecting strong momentum into the large-scale transformation of various live streaming scenarios, including event performances, cultural and entertainment activities, and education.

The solution was first implemented at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center in Zhejiang Province. With excellent performance in concert live broadcast support, it has set a replicable benchmark for the innovation and large-scale application of wireless live streaming in the industry. The 5G-A EasyOn•Live solution achieves a single-camera uplink peak rate of 2Gbps+, paving an efficient channel for high-definition and multi-concurrent live streaming transmission. Equipped with the NodeEngine computing engine, it greatly shortens the data transmission path, ensures transmission security, and enables efficient private network deployment. Supported by 5G-A SuperMIMO technology, it guarantees stable and smooth image transmission even under complex weather conditions such as rain. Compared with the traditional DVB standard solution, the EasyOn•Live solution achieves multiple-camera full coverage, high-definition images and ultra-stability with a single network, without additional expensive hardware equipment, effectively solving the core business pain points of event organizers, and providing a new technical solution for the entire cultural and entertainment live streaming industry.

The annual GLOMO Awards represents the industry's most prestigious accolade. With a judge panel comprising over 200 independent judges, the GLOMO Awards 2026 celebrates individuals and companies that drive innovation and showcase excellence in the rapidly growing mobile industry.

As one of the most prestigious honors in the global mobile communications industry, the GLOMO Awards stand as a strong recognition of ZTE's leadership in open gateway innovation, 5G-A private networks and 5G-A industry scenario-based applications. Going forward, ZTE will continue to deepen cooperation with global operators and industry partners, and build a future-oriented new digital ecosystem with more intelligent, open, and inclusive technological innovations.

