ZTE champions "AI for All" strategy across terminal devices at MWC Barcelona 2025

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has unveiled its expanded AI smartphone lineup under its "AI for All" product strategy. This includes the revolutionary true full-screen flagship smartphone nubia Z70 Ultra, the gaming-centric nubia Neo 3 series embracing the "Born to Win" concept, the photography-centric nubia Focus 2 series. The lineup also features more innovative devices that cater to gaming, photography, fashion and music enthusiasts. Additionally, ZTE showcased a lineup of World No.1 FWA & MBB solutions powered by AI, 5G-Advanced and Wi-Fi 7, demonstrating its global leadership with the No.1 market share for four consecutive years, according to the latest TSR report.

ZTE accelerates AI transformation with Google

A Bold Vision for "AI for All" through Strategic Global Partnerships

ZTE is committed to creating a Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem with AI-driven multi-modal interactions and a full range of AI devices, connecting person, vehicle, and home ecosystems to ensure that every consumer can benefit from the efficiency, emotional resonance, and enhanced functional values brought by AI.

In the AI era, smartphones are evolving into a comprehensive intelligent platform that seamlessly integrates connectivity, interaction, services, and entertainment. "In cooperation with our global partners, we are committed to integrating world-leading AI capabilities under our AI OS framework," said Ni Fei, SVP of ZTE, President of ZTE Mobile Devices. "By seamlessly connecting multi-modal architectures with advanced AI LLMs, we are transforming how users interact with smartphones. In overseas market, ZTE accelerates AI transformation with Google. All new nubia products will integrate Gemini, Google's most capable AI model, combined with Google Cloud's scalable, secure, and high-performance infrastructure."

A special addition to ZTE's AI ecosystem is its first-ever AI earphones nubia LiveFlip, designed for tasks like Knowledge Q&A, AI Travel & Ticket Booking, Real-Time AI Translate and more. Beyond functional enhancements, it offers companionship and emotional resonance through voice chat centered on AI smartphones, which makes AI smartphones that listen, understand, and care for users.

nubia Takes the World by Storm with a Focus on Gaming and Photography

Since expanding globally in 2024, ZTE has witnessed the overseas smartphone shipment surge by over 60%, marking notable market share gains across key regions such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe. nubia is accelerating its global expansion with AI-driven devices offerings, especially fueled by its gaming-centric and photography-centric product portfolio, as well as elevated product tiers, expansive sales channels, enriched ecosystem, and strengthened localized marketing efforts. All of this is happening while fostering the "Be yourself" brand mindset. nubia is now present in more than 30 countries and regions.

The nubia Neo series, developed with esports enthusiasts in mind, is designed to deliver exceptional gaming experiences for everyone, powered by cutting-edge AI features like AI Companion Demi, AI Performance Engine NeoTurbo, new AI Game Space, AI Translate and AI Photography. It also boasts comprehensive hardware upgrades, such as unique dual gaming shoulder triggers, a 6000mAh large battery, and a dynamic esports design. Embracing the mission to empower gamers with the motto "Born to Win", the nubia Neo 3 series perfectly suited for the new generation of self-fulfillment.

nubia Z70 Ultra redefines smartphone photography with its revolutionary 1.5K true full-screen display and AI-driven photography enhancements. Featuring Neovision AI Photography system, this flagship offers unparalleled imaging performance for professional and casual photographers alike. Powered by Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, a 6150mAh battery, and IP68/IP69 dustproof and waterproof ratings, it ensures an extraordinary user experience.

nubia Neo 3 GT 5G starts at €299, while nubia Neo 3 5G is priced from €249. ZTE also introduces nubia Flip 2 5G, priced from €699, featuring a more durable hinge, a larger 3-inch external display, improved imaging capabilities, and extraordinary AI features such as AI Calling Translate, AI Conversation Translate, AI Wallpaper Generator, and the upcoming AI Pets. Product prices may vary based on specifications and regional markets. These products will be available worldwide, catering to the diverse needs of global consumers.

For more information, please visit ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc25.html

