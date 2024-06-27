ZTE CEO Xu Ziyang at MWC Shanghai 2024: Ingenuity for Solid Foundation, Openness for Win-Win

SHANGHAI, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, announced today that the company's CEO, Xu Ziyang, has delivered keynote speeches at both the "AI First" session and the GTI Summit themed "5G-A×AI" at MWC Shanghai 2024. Mr. Xu shared ZTE's practices and innovations in intelligent digitalization amidst the AI wave.

In his keynote speech at the "AI First" session, Xu Ziyang shared insights under the theme "Ingenuity for Solid Foundation, Openness for Win-Win." He emphasized that while the world has already entered an AI-driven industrial revolution, the development of generative AI faces challenges that extend from hallucinations, security, and ethics, to computing power, energy consumption, datasets, standardization, and commercial applications. To address these challenges, ZTE proposes three major principles: openness and decoupling, computing and network evolution, and training and inference enhancement.

Centered on customer value, ZTE provides a full-stack and full-scenario intelligent computing solution encompassing computing power, networks, capabilities, intelligence, and applications. This establishes a robust foundation through technical expertise and fosters innovation through collaborative partnerships, aimed at empowering various industries in their digital transformation.

At the GTI Summit during MWC Shanghai 2024, Xu Ziyang participated in the GTI-GSMA 5G-A×AI cooperation signing ceremony and delivered a speech titled "Computing and Network Evolution Towards an Intelligent Future." He detailed the transition from traditional industrialization to new industrialization, addressing core challenges, proposing solutions, and citing practical cases. The critical pathway involves breakthroughs in core digital and intelligent technologies, enhancing infrastructure efficiency and capability, and deeply integrating industry expertise. This accelerates the convergence of digital and physical realms, enhances production and transaction efficiency, and establishes agile, resilient organizations prepared for an uncertain future.

According to Mr. Xu, ZTE advocates focusing on four dimensions - digitalization, networking, intelligence, and low-carbon initiatives - to tackle current challenges and drive continuous innovation and development. The company promotes openness and decoupling, unleashing superior computing with advanced networks, enhancing intelligence capabilities, and driving business growth through green initiatives, with a strong commitment to vigorously supporting the healthy and sustainable development of the industry chain, fostering a thriving digital economy.

For Mr. Xu's original speech titled 'Ingenuity for Solid Foundation, Openness for Win-Win', please visit: https://www.zte.com.cn/z/c4SdVZ

