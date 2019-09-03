Zoomd Technologies Ltd. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Live from Tel Aviv, Amit Bohensky, Chairman, and Ofer Eitan, CEO, Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (ZOMD) joined Yossi Boker, Head, Business Development, Israel, TMX Group, to open the market. Zoomd, through its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary Zoomd Ltd., has developed a proprietary patented technology for leveraging internet onsite search for increased monetization and engagement for publishers; and better management of digital advertising focusing on mobile app user acquisition, for media agencies and advertisers. Zoomd Technologies Ltd. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange September 3, 2019.