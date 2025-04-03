L'ASSOMPTION RCM, QC, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Bayer's Crop Science division, Zone Agtech, and Axceta have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch a three-party collaboration aimed at developing an innovation consortium to advance AgriTech and greenhouse technology in Quebec and across Canada. This strategic collaboration will drive the development and adoption of digital and IoT-based technologies, positioning the consortium as a leader in smart agriculture.

Zone Agtech, Bayer and Axceta Sign Agreement to Build Innovation Consortium in AgriTech and Greenhouse Technology (CNW Group/Zone Agtech)

"We are proud that Bayer has chosen Quebec as the foundation for developing the Canadian market, thanks to the strong network of partners within Zone Agtech, Axceta's technological expertise - already contributing to Bayer's innovations - and the depth of Quebec's AI ecosystem.", said Marilou Cyr, general director of Zone Agtech.

The consortium will be structured around Bayer's HortiView platform, a digital crop management solution designed for international horticultural production markets. In its beta version, HortiView offers a range of management tools developed by third-party solution providers including but not limited to pre-harvest functionalities to help producers optimize seasonal planning, fertigation, irrigation, and disease control. The vision is to simplify primary data collection and enable growers to benefit from a curated marketplace of modular, connected agronomic services that support data-driven decisions that help them maximize crop production and optimize resource use.

"The Canadian horticulture industry is highly advanced, diverse and innovation-oriented, which makes it an ideal environment to deploy novel digital solutions to support farmers," said Chris Pienaar, Global Fruit & Vegetable Digital New Value Lead, Bayer. "We are pleased to be working with Zone Agtech and Axceta to further develop HortiView platform and accelerate the agtech space in Canada – all while improving efficiency and productivity for growers. They are excellent partners to take this solution to the next level."

A Collaborative Effort for a Smarter Future in Agriculture

Zone Agtech, an innovation ecosystem bringing together 250 members and partners, will leverage its expertise to assess financial feasibility and mobilize key co-investors and partners for the consortium. "This initiative will solidify Quebec's position as a hub for agricultural innovation, attracting top-tier investors, industry leaders, and cutting-edge startups," added Marilou Cyr.

Axceta, a leader in IoT and digital farming solutions, will serve as a technology partner, contributing its expertise in embedded software, cloud infrastructure, and data-driven agricultural solutions. "This partnership aligns perfectly with Axceta's mission to provide tools to assist our farmers to cope with a shortage of qualified labour while stimulating the local innovation ecosystem," said Sherif Zaroubi, CEO of Axceta. "We look forward to working with Bayer and Zone Agtech to deliver impactful innovations."

Goals and Vision of the Consortium

The MOU outlines key objectives for the partnership, including:

Supporting the adoption of digital and IoT-based agricultural technologies for optimized resource management.

Establishing a well-funded consortium that attracts investment and fosters collaboration between industry leaders, startups, and academic institutions.

Enhancing environmental sustainability and economic resilience in horticultural production through data-driven decision-making.

The consortium will bring together a diverse network of stakeholders, including private investors, universities, agricultural producer associations, major retail partners, and financial institutions, ensuring a robust foundation for innovation.

About Zone Agtech

Zone Agtech is Quebec's premier AgriTech innovation ecosystem, fostering collaboration between researchers, startups, and industry leaders to drive agricultural advancements and plant-based bioproducts.

www.zoneagtech.ca

About Axceta

Axceta specializes in IoT development and digital farming solutions, helping agriculture businesses integrate connected technologies to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.

www.axceta.com

