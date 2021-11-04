Zolo Survey Finds Confidence in Financial Literacy Grows, But More Is Needed

Among the 2021 results:

90% felt confident about their overall financial knowledge

70% report they are good at keeping track of money

66% report they are good at making ends meet

83% believe they have a clear idea of what financial products they need

Failing Grade

Despite our high confidence in money matters, we still have a lot to learn. Overall, Canadians failed the financial literacy test with an average score of 44%.

There were regional differences. The highest quiz score came out of BC, at 82%, while the lowest was recorded in the Maritimes, at 4%.

The survey on financial literacy provides insight into the areas where we were most confident and knowledgeable, along with areas where more education is required.

For instance, only 3% of respondents correctly defined a credit card, and only 6% of respondents knew that conventional fixed-rate mortgages are charged interest semi-annually in Canada. However, 91% of respondents correctly identified the behaviours that would hurt your credit rating and another 88% understood the importance of a household budget.

Impact of Financial Constraints

Survey results also highlighted the sustained financial difficulty Canadians experienced over the last year. According to survey results:

76% said they'd run out of money in 90 days or less, if they lost their job today

45% reported being behind on 2 or more consecutive months in paying their rent or mortgage

78% reported worrying about money on a daily, weekly or monthly basis

Tracking financial confidence, knowledge, and the application of money management skills is essential. Poor money management can lead to severe budget crunches and current and future lifestyle consequences.

For more information on Zolo's findings, click here .

About Zolo

Zolo is one of Canada's most popular and trusted national real estate marketplaces. Each month, over 10 million home shoppers use Zolo to level up the way they buy, sell, rent, finance and learn about real estate.

Press Contact

Nicole Sullivan

Outreach Specialist

Zolo

416-895-5407

[email protected]

SOURCE Zolo