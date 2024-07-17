Best Places to Live: Canadians Look to Mid-Sized Cities for Affordability and Quality of Life

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Balancing safety, home prices and employment opportunities, cities like Ottawa, Edmonton, and Guelph are among the best places to live in Canada.

While home price is a deciding factor for many Canadians choosing to put down roots, there's more to finding the best place to live than just price. Crime rates, average incomes and even sunshine can make or break a community.

In a recent data report, Best Places to Live in Canada , Canadian real estate marketplace Zolo examined 37 regions and cities to find the locations that balance affordable home prices and liveability across several life stages.

The report revealed that:

Ottawa and the Simcoe and Guelph regions claimed the top three spots on the list, marking these areas as alternatives to expensive Ontario markets like Toronto and Mississauga .

and the and regions claimed the top three spots on the list, marking these areas as alternatives to expensive markets like and . Benchmark home prices over $1 million in Toronto and Vancouver pushed these cities to the bottom of the list, at 24th and 32nd, respectively.

in and pushed these cities to the bottom of the list, at 24th and 32nd, respectively. Fredericton and Saint John rank highly for retirees and families, thanks to above-average access to primary care providers and affordable home prices.

Mid-Sized Cities Shine, Bolstered by Safety, Good Incomes and Affordable Home Prices

For Canadians looking to balance amenities, employment opportunities, and homes they can afford, medium-sized cities like Edmonton, Halifax-Dartmouth, and Kitchener-Waterloo dominated Canada's top ten best places to live.

Ottawa claimed the top spot, boasting the third-highest average household income at $126,700. At the same time, the benchmark home price for the capital city is affordable, at $643,700. Ottawa was also one of the safest cities, with a low crime severity index of 52.91.

High Home Prices Sink Toronto and Vancouver

Desirable cities are often walkable, close to services, and expensive. Toronto and Vancouver may be the more desirable places to live in Canada, but their correspondingly high home prices ($1,205,800 and $1,128,100, respectively) put them out of reach for the average Canadian. As a result, these cities rank low on the list, at 24th and 32nd.

