Zoetis Canada Proud to be named and certified as Great Place to Work® Canada

KIRKLAND, QC, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Zoetis Canada is proud to announce that the company has been listed and certified as Great Place to Work® Canada. Based in Kirkland, Quebec, the company employs 55 people at the Canadian head office and 164 across the country.

"At Zoetis we believe that our people, our culture and our Core Beliefs are the foundation of our success. Our colleagues are empowered to take on challenges and experiences that help them reach their career goals and aspirations, while maintaining a healthy work/life balance," explained Jair Garcia, Senior Vice-President, Canada & Northern Latin America.

Among the highlights for their certification Zoetis Canada is proud of:

Career development programs

Competitive salary and benefits programs

Core Belief recognition and awards

Flexible work schedule



About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces™ in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2018, the company generated annual revenue of $5.8 billion with approximately 10,000 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com .

