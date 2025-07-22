Zita Botelho, watersheds and sustainability champion, appointed new CEO of the Fraser Basin Council

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fraser Basin Council is pleased to announce Zita Botelho as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 18, 2025. Zita brings a depth of experience in sustainability leadership and cross-sector collaboration, with a focus on water governance, environmental policy, and reconciliation. She joins FBC as the founding director of Watersheds BC and previously served in a senior leadership role at the B.C. Ministry of Environment. She steps into the role at a pivotal time, as the organization prepares to enter its next strategic chapter.

Zita Botelho, new CEO of the Fraser Basin Council (CNW Group/Fraser Basin Council)

"When I think about B.C.'s future, I think about what will hold us together: our relationships with each other, with land and water, and with the systems that shape our health, livelihoods, and communities," Zita remarked on joining FBC. "For Indigenous, rural, and urban communities across the province to thrive, we must build trust, honour Indigenous rights, and work in ways that reflect our shared responsibilities. I'm excited to join the Fraser Basin Council team and help carry that work forward."

"We are delighted to welcome Zita Botelho as the next CEO of the Fraser Basin Council," said Janet Austin, Chair of the FBC Board of Directors. "She is a proven leader, a respected collaborator, an advocate for Reconciliation, and a champion for inclusive, forward-thinking solutions to our most complex sustainability challenges. Her experience and enduring relationships across sectors and communities make her ideally suited to lead the Council into its next chapter."

The Board also extends its deepest gratitude to David Marshall, who has led the Council with vision and dedication since its inception in 1997. Under his guidance, FBC has become a trusted convener and catalyst for sustainability across British Columbia, with a track record of impact in watershed health, clean transportation, climate action, and community resilience.

"David Marshall has left an extraordinary legacy," said Austin. "He has shaped a model of collaborative leadership that has had a profound and lasting influence across B.C. and beyond. We are deeply grateful for his service and his abiding commitment to a more sustainable and equitable future."

Reflecting on his time with the organization, David Marshall added that "after 28 amazing years with FBC, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to this remarkable organization for having served as its CEO. It has been an honour and a privilege to work along side such dedicated colleagues, partners and communities. I am deeply grateful for the trust, collaboration, and shared vision that have defined this journey. I wish Zita much success as she leads FBC to a new phase of evolution, growth and exciting new opportunities in advancing sustainability throughout British Columbia.

Zita holds an MA in Environmental Studies from the University of Victoria and a BA (Hons) in Political Studies and Geography from Queen's University. She brings over 20 years of experience across the public, non-profit, and private sectors, with a career focused on aligning ecological health with community resilience and economic well-being. At the B.C. Ministry of Environment, she led the development of Living Water Smart—BC's Water Plan and the policy foundation for the Water Sustainability Act. As founding director of Watersheds BC, she helped shape provincial investment in watershed security and co-led the delivery of $42 million to more than 100 projects through the Healthy Watersheds and Indigenous Watersheds Initiatives. Zita is known for her commitment to collaborative governance, reconciliation, and inclusive process design that brings people together to solve complex challenges.

The Fraser Basin Council brings people together to advance sustainability in British Columbia. Established in 1997 to address watershed work in the Fraser Basin, the Council continues with a breadth of sustainability projects throughout B.C. today. Its strategic priorities are to take action on climate change, support healthy watersheds and water resources, and build sustainable communities and regions. FBC's program work includes support for flood mapping and tools, community wildfire roundtables and disaster risk reduction, energy efficiency initiatives, low-carbon transportation, watershed projects, wildlife protection and ecosystem restoration, and the advancement of reconciliation throughout all facets of work.

[Photo of Zita Botelho for download]

About the Fraser Basin Council

The Fraser Basin Council is a charitable non-profit society that brings people together to advance sustainability throughout British Columbia.

SOURCE Fraser Basin Council

Michael Stanyer, Communications Manager, Fraser Basin Council, E: [email protected], T: 250-961-5725, W: www.fraserbasin.bc.ca