B.C.'s Former Lt. Gov. Janet Austin Becomes Chair of the Fraser Basin Council

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Janet Austin — who recently completed seven years of service as Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia and is now a private citizen — has embraced a new endeavour as Chair of the non-profit Fraser Basin Council (FBC).

Janet Austin (CNW Group/Fraser Basin Council)

She succeeds Colin Hansen, Chair of FBC since 2014, whose public service includes the roles of Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance for British Columbia. Since its foundation in 1997, the Fraser Basin Council has been led by four other Chairs: Dr. Charles Jago CM, OBC (2006-2014), Patrick Reid (2003-2006), Dr. Jack Blaney (2001-2003) and founding Chair Iona Campagnolo (1997-2001) who stepped away from the role to become British Columbia's first woman Lieutenant Governor.

The Fraser Basin Council brings people together to advance sustainability in British Columbia. Its strategic priorities are to take action on climate change, support healthy watersheds and water resources, and build sustainable communities and regions. Its diverse program work includes support for flood mapping and tools, community wildfire roundtables, energy efficiency initiatives, green transportation and watershed projects. Janet will chair FBC's board of directors, which has representation from government (federal, provincial, local and First Nations) and from the private sector and civil society.

"I'm impressed with the Fraser Basin Council's approach to building collaborative initiatives for a more sustainable future," said Janet Austin on her appointment. "I look forward to being part of FBC's support to communities in tackling social, economic and environmental challenges and to encourage people across sectors and regions in BC to find common ground, be open to innovative solutions, and also to make it a priority to build strong, meaningful relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples."

"I'm proud of the Fraser Basin Council and the organization's tremendous impact through my time," said outgoing Chair Colin Hansen. "Janet Austin will bring insightful, forward-thinking and innovative leadership to the role."

During her time as Lieutenant Governor, Janet Austin encouraged steps for reconciliation, respect for diversity, equity and inclusion in Canadian society, the upholding of Canadian democracy, and participation in civil society.

Prior to her service as Lieutenant Governor, she also spent 15 years as Chief Executive Officer of the YWCA Metro Vancouver, one of the province's largest and most diversified non-profits. She oversaw expansion of the organization's reach and services and brought its voice on gender equality and social justice issues.

Janet has also long been an active community volunteer, serving on the boards of TransLink, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, the Canadian Paediatric Society, the Council for Early Child Development, the Women's Health Research Institute, MOSAIC, the Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation and many others.

Photo of Janet Ausin for download

About the Fraser Basin Council

The Fraser Basin Council is a charitable non-profit society that brings people together to advance sustainability throughout British Columbia.

SOURCE Fraser Basin Council

Denise Hoskins, Communications Director, Fraser Basin Council, E: [email protected], T : 778-866-7910, W: www.fraserbasin.bc.ca