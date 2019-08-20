Zillow Now Partners with over 250 Canadian Brokerages and Franchisors

"Zillow has long been a go-to real estate resource in the U.S. for consumers and our partners in industry, and it's exciting to see more than 250 Canadian partners using Zillow," said Errol Samuelson, Chief Industry Development Officer, Zillow Group. "Canadian listings on Zillow have the benefit of our audience of 195 million unique monthly users which includes a quickly growing Canadian audience."

All brokers and franchisors signed on will have listings displayed on Zillow's mobile app and website, which will include a description and photos of the property. Posting listings on Zillow is free for listing agents and brokers, and leads to listing agents are also free.

"We pride ourselves at being at the cutting edge of real estate," said Jamie Johnston, Broker of Record and Owner, RE/MAX Condo Plus. "We think our association with Zillow is another opportunity for our agents to demonstrate their value to the public."

Rui Alves, CEO of iPro Realty is also looking forward to the benefits of adding the brokerage's listings to Zillow.

"iPro Realty has more than 1,700 agents who are constantly looking for ways to promote themselves, their listings and provide their clients with great service," he said. "With our listings now visible to Zillow's large, international audience of home shoppers, our clients will receive the advantage of their homes receiving even greater exposure."

Kelvin Wong, Broker of Record for Living Realty also sees the value of a partnership with Zillow.

"Living Realty believes in the benefit of Zillow's online reach and their technology platform. We feel with the experience they have had in the U.S., they will be able to deliver to buyers and sellers in Canada the type of technology clients in the U.S. have enjoyed for years," he said. "We look forward to helping our clients achieve their real estate success with the help of Zillow in Canada."

Adam Stern, PSR Brokerage's President of Resale also shared his excitement for Zillow's growth and expansion in Canada.

"PSR Brokerage is thrilled to be one of the first luxury brokerages to partner with Zillow in Canada. Our primary focus remains on elevating the businesses of our entrepreneurial agents through enhanced digital marketing strategies," said Adam Stern, President, Resale at PSR Brokerage. "Zillow adds tremendous value to this initiative by providing our agents with tools and technology to assist in the global exposure and marketing of their listings."

About Zillow

Zillow® is transforming how people buy, sell, rent and finance homes by creating seamless real estate transactions for today's on-demand consumer. Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace and a trusted source for data, inspiration and knowledge among both consumers and real estate professionals.

Zillow's proprietary data, technology and industry partnerships put Zillow at nearly every major point of the home shopping experience, helping consumers search for and get into their new home faster. Zillow now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers®, which provides a new, hassle-free way to buy and sell eligible homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Zillow Premier Agent instantly connects buyers and sellers with its network of real estate professionals to help guide them through the home shopping process. For renters, Zillow's innovations are streamlining the way people search, tour, apply and pay rent for leased properties.

In addition to Zillow.com, Zillow operates the most popular suite of mobile real estate apps, with more than two dozen apps across all major platforms. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG) and headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow and Zillow Offers are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc.

