ZICC: The Thriving Countryside

BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- David W. Ferguson, honorary chief English editor at Foreign Languages Press, used the word "astonished" to described his first impression of Moganshan town, Deqing county, in his book China's Development in the New Era - the Zhejiang Experience.

The superior geographical location and the good ecological environment have established Moganshan as the premier leisure destination for many expatriates residing in China. Ferguson was also attracted by this rural area of Zhejiang, which lured him to take part in a mountain race all the way from Beijing.

"What Moganshan put me in mind of as I travelled through its streets was an Alpine village in the summer," he wrote in the book. Marco Militzer, regional general manager of naked Retreats, shares the same feeling. Militzer expressed his life goal as to be in places he like to be. For the past 11 years, he as being staying in Moganshan. The area is also attracting young people to start new businesses.

Why is this place so attractive? Dive into Ferguson's storytelling.

