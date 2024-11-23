ZICC: Chinese artist Fang Jinlong uses the five stringed pipa to perform different music styles
Nov 23, 2024, 23:49 ET
BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- On November 21, at the Internet Culture Exchange Forum of the 2024 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Chinese musician Fang Jinlong played a five-string pipa, blending Eastern and Western music styles to take the audience on a "global musical journey."
"I have been performing offline for more than 40 years, but the overall audience traffic cannot compare to that of one video over one night now. I am a beneficiary of the Internet, and I embrace the Internet," said Fang Jinlong.
