VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - As Canada transitions towards a net-zero future, a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute and Clear Seas reveals a growing willingness among Canadians to support sustainable shipping practices.

A significant majority of Canadians (64%) indicate they are willing to pay a premium on imported goods to offset carbon emissions associated with shipping. This demonstrates a strong public commitment to reducing the environmental impact of global trade.

Furthermore, Canadians prioritize domestic decarbonization of the shipping industry, with two-thirds preferring hydrogen to be used locally rather than exported. This aligns with the country's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and develop a sustainable energy sector.

Despite acknowledging the economic importance of marine shipping, Canadians are also concerned about its environmental risks. However, they generally perceive the industry as safe and have a positive overall view.

Key findings from the poll include

These results highlight a growing public awareness of the need for sustainable shipping practices and a willingness to support initiatives that reduce carbon emissions. As Canada continues its journey towards net zero, the findings of this survey provide valuable insights for policymakers and industry stakeholders.

Methodology

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from July 26-30, 2024, among a representative randomized sample of 1,610 Canadian adults. The survey was conducted in partnership with Clear Seas and paid for jointly by ARI and Clear Seas.

Read the full report: https://clearseas.org/research/2024-public-opinion-poll-canadians-attitudes-towards-marine-shipping/

Sign up to the October 3rd launch webinar: https://clearseas.org/event/webinar-canadians-opinions-on-marine-shipping-in-2024/

About ARI

The Angus Reid Institute (ARI) was founded in October 2014 by pollster and sociologist, Dr. Angus Reid. ARI is a national, not-for-profit, non-partisan public opinion research foundation established to advance education by commissioning, conducting and disseminating to the public accessible and impartial statistical data, research and policy analysis on economics, political science, philanthropy, public administration, domestic and international affairs and other socio-economic issues of importance to Canada and its world.

About Clear Seas

Clear Seas is a Canadian not-for-profit organization that provides independent fact-based information to enable governments, industry, and the public to make informed decisions on marine shipping issues. We work to build awareness and trust so that all people can feel a part of the marine sector. Our vision is a sustainable marine shipping sector that is safe, vibrant, and inclusive, both now and for future generations.

