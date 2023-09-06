TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - It's just too good to stop the pop! Today, Zellers announced it would pop up in all remaining Hudson's Bay locations across the country, in time for the upcoming Holiday season. Currently, Zellers comprises 24 store-in-stores (and one more on the way) as well as 22 pop ups that opened earlier this year. As previously announced, a new Zellers store-in-store will open at Bramalea City Centre in Brampton, ON, on Sept 27. With these additional pop ups, 78 Hudson's Bay stores in Canada will now offer customers a Zellers experience.

Pop-up footprints will vary from store to store, ranging from 1,000 - 2,800sq ft (with the exception of Queen Street in Toronto) depending on location. Zellers stores within Hudson's Bay range from 8,000 - 10,000 sq. ft. The pop-ups serve as strategic market tests to determine future Zellers store locations.

"We continue to see Canadians embrace Zellers, and are delighted by the experience of people discovering the amazing quality and style of the assortment we carry," says Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, President of Hudson's Bay. "As I've said before, pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations. Our customers are in the driver's seat - they will tell us how and where to grow."

The final Zellers pop-ups within Hudson's Bay will open by Sept 22, at the following locations:

Alberta

Calgary Downtown, Calgary

Chinook Centre, Calgary

Market Mall, Calgary

Southcentre Shopping Centre, Calgary

Southgate Shopping Centre, Edmonton

West Edmonton Mall, Edmonton

British Columbia

Coquitlam Centre, Coquitlam

Mayfair Shopping Centre, Victoria

Metrotown Centre, Burnaby

Orchard Park Shopping Centre, Kelowna

Park Royal Shopping Centre, West Vancouver

Richmond Centre, Richmond

Village Green Mall, Vernon

Manitoba

Polo Park Shopping Centre, Winnipeg

Ontario

Bayshore Shopping Centre, Ottawa

Centrepoint Mall, Willowdale

Conestoga Mall, Waterloo

Fairview Mall, Willowdale

Hillcrest Mall, Richmond HIll

Limeridge Mall, Hamilton

Markville Shopping Centre, Markham

Masonville Place, London

Oakville Place, Oakville

Sherway Gardens, Etobicoke

Square One, Mississauga

Woodbine Plaza, Toronto

Yorkdale, Toronto

Quebec

Carrefour Laval , Laval

, Centre Laval , Chomedey

, Fairview Mall, Pointe Claire

Montreal Downtown, Montreal

One of HBC's most beloved brands, Zellers holds a special place in Canada's maple leaf-shaped heart. With a brand new zellers.ca website and 25 locations (to start!) within Hudson's Bay stores across the country, customers can expect a helpful, playful shopping experience packed full of low prices day in, day out. With a core focus on design and value - and a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love - Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between.

