ZEISS VERACITY Helps Transform Ophthalmic Surgical Practices in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- VERACITY™ Surgery Planner from ZEISS, a web-based planning software, makes its debut in Canada, helping to create a new era of efficiency and safety for ophthalmic surgical procedures.

Dr. Kashif Baig, Medical Director at the Herzig Eye Institute in Ottawa, praises its impact: "VERACITY's automated ability to organize relevant diagnostics and patient information has made surgery planning easier for the surgeon and operating room team, and safer for the patient. It truly has been a game-changer for our surgical practice. We could never go back to doing things the old way!"

ZEISS VERACITY Surgery Planner creates a seamless digital workflow, using data from electronic medical records and diagnostic devices to help surgeons work faster and make more informed decisions for their patients. VERACITY provides instant, secure access to all relevant patient information and tools in one convenient location so data is available when and where it's needed.

Key Features:

Comprehensive Data Integration: ZEISS VERACITY integrates patient information from various sources, providing a holistic view of patient history, further enhancing decision-making. Efficient Surgical Planning: The platform simplifies surgical planning, providing easy access to diagnostic images, surgical plans, and patient records. Enhanced Safety: ZEISS VERACITY can improve patient safety through a systematic approach of minimizing risk of errors and improving surgical outcomes. Customizable Workflows: Adaptable to various specialties and institutions, customizable workflows can cater to unique eye care needs. User-Friendly Interface: An intuitive interface reduces administrative tasks, saving time and improving efficiency.

The introduction of ZEISS VERACITY in Canada will help elevate patient care and surgical precision, setting new standards for healthcare technology in cataract surgery. Moosah Gulam, President at ZEISS Canada, commented, "ZEISS VERACITY is a game-changer in eye care technology. Our mission is to empower medical professionals, streamline workflows, and improve the lives of patients."

For more information about ZEISS VERACITY and its capabilities, please visit https://www.zeiss.com/meditec/en/products/veracity.html.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

