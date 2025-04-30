ZEISS unveils AI-powered Research Data Platform; collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim champions the future of personalized eye care

"The future of healthcare is in the data. At ZEISS, we are delivering digital innovation to help shape the future of ophthalmology, investing in research methods that empower clinicians and researchers in balancing their clinical care and research requirements," says Euan S. Thomson, Ph.D., Head of the Digital Business Unit for ZEISS Medical Technology. "The introduction of the ZEISS RDP reflects our commitment to advancing ophthalmic care through smarter, AI-powered tools."

AI technology accelerates discoveries through the ZEISS RDP

At ARVO 2025, ZEISS will introduce the ZEISS RDP, a cloud-based, AI-driven solution designed to transform ophthalmic research workflows. By enabling seamless integration of clinical and research data, ZEISS RDP empowers clinicians and scientists to accelerate discoveries through smarter, more efficient research.

Accelerate research breakthroughs - Using AI-powered tools, clinicians and researchers can swiftly convert their research hypotheses into quantifiable biomarkers. The platform allows users to train their own algorithms and let AI handle complex, time-consuming data analysis, significantly improving efficiency.

Unify research data – Clinicians and researchers can aggregate diverse datasets and formats from multiple sources, facilitating insightful analysis from both medical and surgical imaging data, in addition to other data sources. The platform can consolidate datasets from collaborators while allowing the clinician or research team to retain full control over their data and algorithm with secure user-based access.

Streamline the research workflow – The platform helps clinicians and researchers eliminate silos by integrating research and clinical workflows. Users can automate their data collection from ZEISS FORUM, for example, to reduce manual transfers and errors, increasing overall workflow efficiency.

Following a successful pilot phase, the company plans to launch the ZEISS RDP in select countries throughout 2025.

Ongoing research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim

ZEISS Medical Technology and Boehringer Ingelheim continue to advance their research collaboration to champion data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) in the pursuit of earlier detection and prediction capabilities to preserve vision through new treatment pathways and more personalized and precise care for patients with chronic retinal diseases.

"At Boehringer Ingelheim, we're working toward a future in which earlier detection and intervention result in long-term, real-world outcomes that prevent vision loss due to chronic retinal diseases," says Heiko G. Niessen, Ph.D., Global Head of Translational Medicine, Eye Health, at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Our collaboration with ZEISS Medical Technology exemplifies our strategy to work with like-minded partners who share our goal of preserving and protecting eyesight and people's way of life."

ZEISS brings to this collaboration the broad capabilities of its ZEISS Medical Ecosystem – connecting devices and data to enable the development of next-generation analytics, AI technologies, and the potential for new areas of research. Boehringer Ingelheim brings to the collaboration its leading expertise in the discovery and development of breakthrough therapies that transform the lives of people living with underserved medical conditions.

The collaboration between ZEISS and Boehringer Ingelheim will be highlighted during Experts Talks on Wednesday, May 7, at the ZEISS booth #1729 and the Boehringer Ingelheim booth #1629:

"The Practice of 2030: How Will AI Support You?" presented by Pearse Keane , Professor of Artificial Intelligence at UCL Institute of Ophthalmology & consultant ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital, London .

presented by , Professor of Artificial Intelligence at UCL Institute of Ophthalmology & consultant ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital, . "How to Tackle Unmet Needs and Treat Diseases Early in the Future?" presented by Sobha Sivaprasad , Professor of Retinal Clinical Research at UCL Institute of Ophthalmology & consultant ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital, London .

"Our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim personifies our strategic focus to drive innovation through collaboration," adds Thomson. "We're harnessing data ecosystems in new ways, enabling partners like Boehringer Ingelheim to make breakthrough discoveries to combat vision problems and improve people's lives."

ZEISS will showcase its latest technology innovations and a series of poster sessions at the ARVO conference from May 4 - 8, 2025, in Salt Lake City, UT, USA, at booth #1729.

Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,730 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,066.1m in fiscal year 2023/24 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

