ZEISS Introduces VISULAS Combi in Canada; a Revolutionary Therapeutic Laser Workstation for Enhanced Eye Care

TORONTO, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology announced today the availability in Canada of the ZEISS VISULAS Combi, an advanced therapeutic laser workstation offering photodisruption, photocoagulation, and slit lamp technology in a single, comprehensive solution. Designed for the treatment of retina, cataract, and glaucoma conditions, the ZEISS VISULAS Combi streamlines workflows with customizable modules, a uniform interface, and space-saving features. It enables seamless eye care without the need for time-consuming changes or relocation of the patient, enhancing both clinical efficiency and the patient experience.

ZEISS VISULAS combi

Dr. Hady Saheb, a renowned glaucoma expert and President of the Canadian Glaucoma Society, shares, "As an ophthalmologist committed to delivering the best possible care for my patients, I am excited to see the ZEISS VISULAS Combi in practice. I had the opportunity to use the SLT component in conjunction with the ZEISS FORUM and Imaging Solution, and the experience was seamless. The ability to generate treatment reports automatically—without the need to manually enter every detail—is a time-saver for those using the ZEISS FORUM and Imaging Solution. Additionally, the HD Imaging Solution has been invaluable for educating the various learners on the team, eliminating the need for a co-observation tube and allowing multiple learners to watch simultaneously. The SLT laser is performed without bubbles, and the clinical results have also been very promising so far. The ZEISS VISULAS Combi promises to be an exciting new tool for our patients, as the role of SLT laser continues to expand in glaucoma patient care"

With Health Canada's approval, ZEISS is pleased to introduce this cutting-edge technology to the Canadian ophthalmology market. Abrar Esop, Head of Medical Technology at ZEISS Canada, explains, "At ZEISS, we are committed to advancing ophthalmic care by improving clinical efficiency and supporting innovation and education. The ZEISS VISULAS Combi embodies our dedication to empowering clinicians and shaping the future of ophthalmology. With its multi-disciplinary capabilities, the ZEISS VISULAS Combi allows ophthalmologists to see more, do more, and treat more—all with one device. Previously, this would have required multiple systems, additional training, and larger workspaces. This platform represents a future-proof investment for ophthalmologists that provides precision and adaptability in one streamlined system."

The ZEISS VISULAS Combi sets a new standard in ophthalmic care, offering a versatile and innovative solution that helps simplify the complexities of modern eye care while enabling exceptional outcomes for both patients and practitioners. Discover more: ZEISS VISULAS Combi

For ophthalmologists based in Canada who would like more information about the ZEISS VISULAS Combi, please contact [email protected].

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development. The statements of the healthcare professionals reflect only their personal opinions and experiences and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of any institution that they are affiliated with. The healthcare professionals alone are responsible for the content of their experience reported and any potential resulting infringements. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates to not have clinical evidence supporting the opinions and statements of the health care professionals nor accept any responsibility or liability of the healthcare professionals' content. The healthcare professionals have a contractual or other financial relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates and have received financial support.

www.zeiss.com/newsroom

Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,730 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,066.1m in fiscal year 2023/24 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.



For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Contact for investors: Sebastian Frericks, Director Investor Relations, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Phone: +49 3641 220 116, Mail: [email protected]; Contact for the press: Frank E. Smith, Head of Global Communications, ZEISS Ophthalmology, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Phone: +1 925 487 3036, Mail: [email protected]