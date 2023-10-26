ZEISS continues to expand its clinical workflows and digital portfolio, presenting new tools and solutions at AAO 2023

"The power of our ZEISS Medical Ecosystem becomes richer and more compelling for our customers every day. Our ecosystem and digital tools set ZEISS apart in the industry, providing our customers with new opportunities to improve treatment paths and outcomes with a more efficient and effective clinical workflow," said Euan S. Thomson, Ph.D., Head of the Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit and Head of the Digital Business Unit for ZEISS Medical Technology. "As ZEISS continues to unlock enormous value through data-driven healthcare solutions, our aim is to provide doctors and surgeons with the most advanced, connected digital workflows to help them care for their patients in the best possible way."

ZEISS Cataract Workflow showcases surgical planning and treatment enhancements to support a better patient experience

Today, ZEISS announces the 510k clearance of the ZEISS VISULAS yag laser by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US. The ZEISS VISULAS yag provides a precise and compact laser workstation for safe and effective posterior capsulotomy and iridotomy procedures. The therapeutic laser can be connected with ZEISS FORUM1 and conveniently integrates into the ZEISS Cataract Workflow.

Additionally, the ZEISS AI IOL Calculator on ZEISS VERACITY Surgery Planner can now calculate the ZEISS CT LUCIA 621P IOL. The new ZEISS AI IOL Calculator is a data-driven IOL power calculation algorithm that uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and paraxial ray tracing to provide excellent IOL power calculations.2

Helping doctors boost their marketing efforts: The ZEISS Refractive Workflow showcases the ZEISS PROSPARA digital marketing software to enhance online visibility of refractive practices

In response to the growing need for a strong online presence among refractive practices, ZEISS is launching a digital marketing software solution called ZEISS PROSPARA. This cloud-based software solution provides a wide range of features to assist in enhancing online visibility, managing reputation, and social media engagement, all from a single platform. ZEISS PROSPARA is set to launch at AAO this year, with more information becoming available in November 2023.

ZEISS Retina Workflow innovations further enable the management and treatment of AMD, geographic atrophy (GA), and diabetic retinopathy (DR)

ZEISS will showcase a digitally connected retina workflow, including advanced diagnostic and surgical devices which help manage and treat retina diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), geographic atrophy (GA), and diabetic retinopathy (DR). The ZEISS CIRRUS stands alone as the only diagnostic OCT device in the market offering an AMD & GA Tool Kit - Advanced RPE Analysis3 and AngioPlex OCT Angiography - to support the early detection and management of nonexudative and exudative AMD. The ZEISS CLARUS ultra-widefield imaging fundus camera includes True Color, FAF-Green and FAF-Blue modalities, ideal for capturing and documenting AMD, GA and DR.

The ZEISS VISULAS green laser, a 532nm photocoagulator dedicated for retinal diseases, is commercially available, offering the optimal wavelength for the treatment of DR as well as an intuitive design. The ZEISS VISULAS green laser can be connected with ZEISS FORUM1 to store diagnostic reports directly from the laser workstation for a seamless integration of laser therapy as part of the ZEISS Retina Workflow.

Additionally, the ophthalmic microscope ZEISS ARTEVO 800 with integrated intraoperative OCT (RESCAN 700) helps reveal insights such as epiretinal membrane, macular edema, posterior hyaloidal traction, and retinal detachment4, allowing for strategy adjustments during surgery. Added to ZEISS ARTEVO 800 is the proven non-contact fundus viewing system RESIGHT® 700 from ZEISS, enabling surgeons to see a clear and detailed view of the retina.

ZEISS will showcase its latest offerings and new innovations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) conference from Nov. 4-6, 2023, in booth 2321.

