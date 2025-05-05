The Canadian Platform Continues Record Expansion Across North America, Achieving 200% Year-Over-Year Growth

MONTREAL, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Montreal-based Zeffy , the only zero-fee fundraising and donor management platform for nonprofits, proudly announced today that it has surpassed $1 billion in donations processed since its founding in 2017. This significant milestone marks substantial growth for the company and translates to millions of dollars saved for over 50,000 organizations across North America. Amidst economic uncertainty and rising operational costs, the nonprofit sector faces unprecedented challenges. Now more than ever, every dollar of support is crucial to ensuring these organizations' resilience and ability to continue serving communities in need.

Unlike other platforms that charge between 2% and 10% in platform and payment processing fees, often without donors realizing it, Zeffy's zero-fee model enables nearly 11,000 Canadian nonprofits to retain 100% of the funds raised through online donations, event registrations, peer-to-peer campaigns, and more. So far, Canadian nonprofits have processed $350 million in donations and saved over $18 million in fees using the Zeffy platform, contributing to a global total of $50 million in savings from 200,000 campaigns. These milestones highlight Zeffy's expanding influence as the fastest-growing fundraising platform in the industry, reflecting the sector's shift toward more efficient, fee-free fundraising technology.

Organizations based in Canada, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta, Food Banks of Québec, and the University of Ottawa, have collectively raised millions on Zeffy while avoiding hundreds of thousands in fees.

The fastest-growing fundraising platform in the industry

With an impressive 200% year-over-year growth rate, Zeffy is quickly becoming a preferred choice for nonprofits seeking to maximize their donation dollars. Currently, the company has a global team of 40 employees, with more than half based in Montreal. Zeffy plans to expand its workforce by 25%, creating 10 new local jobs by the end of the year. By December 2026, Zeffy aims to significantly expand its reach, serving 400,000 nonprofit organizations globally and processing $4 billion in donations.

"Fundraising technology should allow organizations to raise money efficiently online without losing a portion of their donations. Reaching the $1 billion milestone is a testament to the trust we have earned from nonprofits, as the rapid adoption of Zeffy underscores the pressing need in the nonprofit sector for efficient technology solutions that make a meaningful impact," said François de Kerret, CEO and Co-Founder of Zeffy. "We are confident that Zeffy will continue to attract nonprofits from across the continent and that, together with the new projects we are working on, we will maintain our robust growth trajectory through the end of the year and in the years to come."

Zeffy is unique in the market as the only zero-fee fundraising platform, meaning that even credit card processing fees are completely removed from online donation transactions. This is possible through generous, voluntary contributions that help sustain Zeffy's operations.

Today's announcement follows the recent launch of Zeffy Nonprofit Starter , a new product to help individuals establish a nonprofit organization for free in just three days, delivering significant cost savings earlier in the nonprofit's lifecycle impact.

About Zeffy

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by more than 50,000 nonprofits across North America. Unlike other platforms, Zeffy covers all transaction fees, giving nonprofits access to the best technology at no cost so they can focus on their mission. Funded by voluntary contributions, Zeffy offers donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, donor management, and more. Since 2017, Zeffy has helped nonprofits raise more than $1 billion while saving over $50 million in fees. As a Certified B Corporation, Zeffy upholds the highest standards of social and environmental impact, making fee-free fundraising sustainable for the long term. To learn more about the Zeffy platform, please visit zeffy.com

