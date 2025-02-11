zeb Achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status

Latest accolade strengthens company's position as leader in digital transformation space.

BEAR, Del., Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Building on its track record of successful AWS implementations for customers, zeb recently earned the designation of AWS Premier Tier Services Partner.

As the highest tier with the most rigorous qualifications for an AWS-based business, zeb is now positioned as one of the most credible, experienced, and thoroughly endorsed partners in the marketplace. According to zeb CEO, Mal Vivek, it's not only digital expertise but also strategic insight that truly sets zeb apart from its competition.

"Our key differentiators are our AI-augmented services, cloud-first solutions, and consultative style, allowing us to tailor solutions for every client need," says Eric Lurie, VP of Sales, zeb."This exclusive recognition further demonstrates our ability to help clients manage the migration of their IT systems in today's complex digital environment."

Previously an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, zeb now has even greater access to a host of AWS technical, marketing and support resources, including entry to co-development initiatives, partner-only training opportunities, priority involvement in pilot programs, as well as new technologies and innovations before they become widely available.

This recognition adds to zeb's growing list of achievements, including its recent 2024 AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year – Consulting Award.

About AWS Premier Tier Services Partners

AWS Premier Tier Services Partners are recognized leaders in their respective geographical, vertical, or horizontal markets. They require deep technical expertise with multiple partner program validations and demonstrated success working with a large number of customers at scale.

About zeb

zeb is a leading digital transformation strategy company and AWS Premier Tier Services Partner that offers clients a holistic, product-centric approach to digital transformation by combining strategic planning with a proprietary AI-powered implementation methodology. With over 15 years of experience and a team of more than 1,500 technologists, we are committed to harnessing bleeding-edge technologies to provide our clients maximum ROI from their technology platforms.

Headquartered in Bear, Delaware, with a presence in Dallas, Toronto, and Chennai, we serve clients across the globe in various industries and possess the domain knowledge and expertise required to address the unique challenges of businesses. At zeb, we are passionate about driving innovation through an in-depth understanding of our clients, their businesses, and their challenges. We are dedicated to being an end-to-end partner in our clients' digital transformation journeys.

For more information, visit: http://www.zeb.co

