A Woman-Owned Leader in Digital Transformation, zeb Earns WBE and WOSB Certifications

BEAR, Del., Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Helmed by CEO Mal Vivek, zeb has earned the prestigious Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) certification from Women's Business Enterprise Center East and has been designated as an official contractor in the U.S. Small Business Administration's Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) program. The rigorous, months-long certification process evaluated zeb's ownership, control, and management to ensure it met the two organizations' stringent criteria for women-owned businesses.

These certifications not only underscore zeb's dedication to supporting diversity, but also enhance its ability to serve as a trusted partner in the digital transformation space. "The innovative solutions we provide our clients are rooted in unique insights into their business," said Mal Vivek. "We have always considered our team's diversity an essential component to our competitive advantage."

About Women's Business Enterprise Center East

The Women's Business Enterprise Center (WBEC) East is an advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Southern New Jersey. It is one of 14 regional partners of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), which provides the largest and most relied-upon certification standard for women-owned businesses in the United States.

About zeb

zeb is a leading digital transformation strategy company and AWS Advanced Tier Partner that offers clients a holistic, product-centric approach to digital transformation by combining strategic planning with a proprietary AI-powered implementation methodology. With over 15 years of experience and a team of more than 1,500 technologists, we are committed to harnessing bleeding-edge technologies to provide our clients maximum ROI from their technology platforms.

Headquartered in Bear, Delaware with presence in Dallas, Toronto, and Chennai, we serve clients across the globe in various industries and possess the domain knowledge and expertise required to address the unique challenges of businesses. At zeb, we are passionate about driving innovation through an in-depth understanding of our clients, their businesses, and their challenges. We are dedicated to being an end-to-end partner in our clients' digital transformation journeys.

