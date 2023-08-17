Founded by a pediatrician, inspired by nature and made with effective ingredients backed by science, parents and their hive can rely on Zarbee's® this back-to-school season

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Zarbee's®, the #1 Pediatrician recommended cough syrup brand for babies and children in the United States1 is launching across Canada today, offering parents new solutions through a range of products that can help relieve cough and support immune systems.

Zarbee's® was founded in 2008 by father and pediatrician Dr. Zak Zarbock, who was inspired by nature and guided by science to seek new ways to help his kids and his patients. While aspiring to bring effective wellness solutions to life, he created a honey-based cough syrup for kids which has grown into a line of products that are made with purposefully selected medicinal ingredients like B vitamins, Zinc and naturally-sourced honey, English ivy leaf, and elderberry.

Zarbee's® understands the evolving needs of Canadian parents, who are seeking reliable products to help support their children's immune function and maintain good health, especially as seasons change.

"As parents prepare for back-to-school, Zarbee's® offers alternatives to traditional over-the-counter medicines, as an innovative way to help manage cough and sore throat symptoms," said Adam Ricciardone, father of three and Global Head of Research and Development for Self Care, Kenvue.* "With a commitment to family wellness, we're dedicated to crafting quality products that are made with effective ingredients backed by science, and give parents the confidence to provide their children with the care they need when they need it most."

Parents can now find a range of Zarbee's® age-specific formulations, in naturally delicious flavours, for their baby bees and big bees, including:

Zarbee's® Baby Immunity Syrup, for babies 6 – 24 months

Zarbee's® Baby Soothing Cough Syrup, for babies 12 – 24 months

Zarbee's® Children's Immunity Syrup, for children 2–12 years

Zarbee's® Children's Cough + Mucus Syrup, for children 2–12 years

Zarbee's® Children's Complete Cough + Cold Syrup, for children 6–12 years.

The Zarbee's® expansion into Canada offers parents wellness solutions that cater to the unique needs of each age range. With a focus on providing cough and sore throat symptom relief and immune support, Zarbee's® helps enable kids to focus on learning and growing during the school year.

"Zarbee's® offers parents more pediatric options and enhances the availability of age-specific solutions to keep their busy bees going," said Katie Decker, Managing Director, Canada, Kenvue*. "With its longstanding reputation as a sought-after solution in the U.S., Canadian families can now reach for Zarbee's® as a trusted partner to promote the health and well-being of their little ones."

Zarbee's® is also proud to collaborate with Bee City Canada, a program of Pollinator Partnership Canada, as it launches in the country. Zarbee's® strives to create a positive impact by supporting Bee City Canada's initiatives and programs, which recognize and empower communities, schools, and organizations committed to maintaining pollinator habitats and educating communities about the vital role of pollinators.

Zarbee's® is now available at major grocery and drug stores, as well as select online retailers. Discover the full range of Zarbee's® products and how they can keep busy bees busy at zarbees.ca or @ZarbeesCA on Instagram and @Zarbees_CA on TikTok.

Zarbee's® Product Information:

Zarbee's® Baby Immunity Syrup

The Baby Immunity Syrup is indicated for babies 6 to 24 months. Made with the purposefully selected medicinal ingredient Zinc, this naturally delicious grape-flavoured syrup helps bolster a baby's developing immune system.

Zarbee's® Baby Soothing Cough Syrup

The Baby Soothing Cough Syrup is indicated for babies 12 to 24 months. It helps to soothe coughs and relieves irritated throats. The syrup is peach and honey-flavoured and is made with the purposefully selected medicinal ingredient honey.

Zarbee's® Children's Immunity Syrup

The Children's Immunity Syrup is indicated for kids 2 to 12 years old. It supports their immune system and soothes coughs and irritated throats. The syrup is a source of antioxidants and includes the purposefully selected medicinal ingredients honey, elderberry, vitamin D and Zinc.

Zarbee's® Children's Cough + Mucus Syrup

The Children's Cough and Mucus Syrup is indicated for kids 2 to 12 years old. It helps to clear mucus when coughing, relieves irritated throats and soothes coughs. This syrup includes the purposefully selected medicinal ingredients honey, English ivy leaf, elderberry and Zinc.

Zarbee's® Children's Complete Cough + Cold Syrup

The Children's Complete Cough + Cold Syrup is indicated for kids 6 to 12 years old. It helps to soothe coughs, clear mucus when coughing, support the immune system, helps in energy metabolism and is a source of antioxidants. This syrup includes the purposefully selected medicinal ingredients honey, English ivy leaf, marshmallow, turmeric, B vitamins and Zinc.

About Zarbee's®

Zarbee's® was founded in 2008 by father and pediatrician Dr. Zak Zarbock, who was inspired by nature and guided by science to seek new ways to help his kids and patients. Zarbee's® offers a range of products made with effective ingredients, and are free from alcohol, dyes, or artificial sweeteners or flavours. At Zarbee's®, we know the health of your family means everything. That's why everything we do is for the love of helping to care for your hive. For more information about Zarbee's® and products available in Canada, visit zarbees.ca.

*Zarbee's® is a Kenvue brand (Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.)

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, Johnson's®, Listerine®, Neutrogena®, and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we believe in the extraordinary power of everyday care and our teams work every day to put that power in consumers' hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the launch of the Zarbee's® brand in Canada. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates" and other words of similar meaning. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue") and its affiliates.

A list and descriptions of risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Kenvue's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, available at www.kenvue.com or on request from Kenvue. Kenvue and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

