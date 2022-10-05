Zack Brown appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Montreal-based technology company Novisto

Ex-VP Sales at Lightspeed and Dialogue

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Charles Assaf, CEO of Montreal-based environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) software company Novisto, announces the appointment of Zack Brown as Chief Commercial Officer.

In this role, he will oversee the development and success of the company's business and sales strategies, which was founded in 2019. "Novisto is a growing Montreal gem, so I'm honored to join an inspiring team that aligns with my values and aspirations," he comments.

Zack Brown (CNW Group/Novisto)

Throughout his career, Zack Brown has actively participated in the growth of Dialogue, from its startup phase to its IPO. Starting as a junior sales representative at Lightspeed, the McGill graduate worked his way up to Vice President of Sales in 9 years.

"Globally, ESG criteria are now at the forefront of organizations' concerns and obligations," explains the first Chief Commercial Officer in Novisto's young history. He emphasizes that "Novisto's enormous potential, the quality of its teams, and its backers quickly made my decision a no-brainer. I have a deep conviction that companies with best practices in sustainability have the capabilities to go further, faster."

Novisto CEO Charles Assaf added, "Our sales and business development teams are at the core of our growth strategy and with Zack's extensive industry knowledge and skills, we are confident that he will provide a valuable contribution to Novisto."

About Novisto

Founded in Montreal in 2019, Novisto is an all-in-one sustainability management platform helping companies streamline data collection and improve data quality, evaluate results, and communicate more effectively with internal and external stakeholders. Novisto is backed by Diagram Ventures, Portage Ventures and White Star Capital. Its team is supported by a wide range of global ESG consultants and experts. Details: https://novisto.com/zack-brown-appointed-chief-commercial-officer-of-montreal-based-technology-company-novisto/

SOURCE Novisto

For further information: Source: Janie Lalonde, Senior Brand and Communications Manager, [email protected]; Media Relations : Marie Dumaine, Senior Account Executive, [email protected]