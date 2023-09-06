YW OPENS FULLY ACCESSIBLE, PET FRIENDLY CRISIS SHELTER FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - YW Calgary proudly gathers today with a visionary community of donors, supporters, neighbours, government partners, YWCA colleagues from across Alberta, and the CEO of YWCA Canada to celebrate the Grand Opening of the new YW Crisis Shelter. A formal program and ribbon-cutting will take place at 2003 16 Street SE at 9:00 a.m. followed by media and opportunities.

The event will be attended by George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, highlighting the support provided to the project by the National Housing Strategy's National Housing Co-Investment Fund and Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement. The federal government's 10-year, $82 billion National Housing Strategy is working to build much needed shelter space for those who need a safe place. The federal government is a proud partner in this project, providing over $11 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and its Bilateral agreement with Alberta.

Additionally, Alberta's Minister for Children and Family Services Searle Turton as well as Alberta's Minister for Arts, Culture and Status of Women Tanya Fir will be in attendance. Supporting community-driven projects is a key action under Alberta's Stronger Foundations Strategy. The provincial government contributed over $2.2 million in capital funding toward the Crisis Shelter.

"Today, along with our amazing partners, donors and community we complete the final phase of the YW Shelter Redevelopment project," says Sue Tomney, CEO of YW Calgary. "On any given day, up to 20 mothers and 60 children will find a safe refuge when they need it most and will have access to the supports and resources they need to heal from trauma, develop new skills and thrive in community."

For over 40 years the former shelter, known as YW Sheriff King Home, provided safety and security for thousands of women and children fleeing domestic violence. That aging facility had not only reached the end of its functional life but was also lacking the flexibility required to address the changing needs, experiences, and diversity of the Calgary community.

The new YW Crisis Shelter, along with the adjacent YW Taylor Family Home (affordable housing) which opened in February 2023, has been developed with the same design principles as the YW Hub facility. These principles, along with a focus on trauma-informed spaces that are inclusive and resilient will ensure those who come through the doors are met with dignity, respect, and care.

The completion of all three buildings fulfills an ambitious redevelopment strategy that ensures women have access to purpose-built facilities and thoughtful wrap-around services that empower her and her family to prosper. "As Chair of YW's volunteer Board of Directors, this is an incredibly proud moment for me and I am thrilled to be part of this significant milestone in YW's history," says Sharon Carry, YW Calgary Board Chair.

The welcoming spaces, natural light, accessible halls, and doorways create an environment that is as inclusive as it is beautiful. Childcare and Child-Minding spaces ensure women have quality support and care for their children while they address their own immediate and long-term needs. Areas for all ages, outdoor relaxation and play spaces, indoor multi-faith, and sensory rooms along with full kitchen and laundry facilities mean everyone has room to recover and heal in a way that is most meaningful to them.

The YW Shelter Redevelopment project and Comprehensive Campaign are supported by a powerhouse Campaign Cabinet as well as a unique marketing campaign that together are very close to achieving YW's fundraising goal. "It truly does take a village to ensure women and children can prosper and we are in the home stretch," says Joanne Cuthbertson, Chair, Campaign Cabinet. "We are grateful to those who have helped us get to this point and to those who will continue to contribute."

For more information about the campaign, visit donatethismuchspace.ca

About YW Calgary:

YW Calgary focuses on supporting women and their families to thrive, safely and equitably. With the support of our donors, government partners and other social agencies we provide an array of programs and services which focus on preventing incidents of domestic violence and trauma by building knowledge and skills to promote healthy relationships, mental wellness & financial resiliency, all while continuing to offer the critical supports women and their families need. We care about each other, our clients and our community and are driven by the lasting impact we have on women, their families and by extension, their community.

