Safety for all: A new collaborative report highlights what forward thinking organizations are doing to end domestic violence

CALGARY and BANFF, AB and HIGH RIVER, AB and COCHRANE, AB, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Ten Calgary and area organizations are collaborating this November, during Family Violence Prevention Month, to transform domestic violence support services as rates remain concerningly high across Alberta. Catalysts for Change: Addressing Domestic Violence in Calgary and Area", a Joint Shelter Report which spans April 2023 to March 2024, focuses on key areas of impact to address both the immediate effects and underlying causes of domestic violence.

"Alberta has made considerable progress in addressing domestic violence; however, the need continues to exist as shelters see the impact of abuse every day!" says Sue Tomney, YW Calgary CEO. "We need focused, collaborative and data driven solutions to re-envision how we address the ever-changing world of domestic violence."

Domestic violence shelters provide critical resources that include a safe space, time to recover and essential elements to live a life free of violence. The partner organizations include Awo Taan Healing Lodge Society, Big Hill Haven, Discovery House, FearIsNotLove, Maskan Family Association, Radiance Family Society, Rowan House Society, The Brenda Strafford Foundation's Heart Home Network, YWCA Banff and YWCA Calgary. Collectively, these organizations strive to change lives in areas such as guiding individuals to find safety from violence, building supportive relationships and connections, and nurturing hope that empowers people to believe in brighter tomorrows.

"This report comes at a time where understanding domestic violence and how it shows up in our communities is essential to prevention," says Kim Ruse, FearIsNotLove CEO. "This information provides a catalyst for women and their families to access the right supports at the right time."

Every shelter is committed to saving lives, uplifting individuals, and creating a safe community for all. By including the experiences and impacts of each partner, the Joint Shelter Report "Catalysts for Change: Addressing Domestic Violence in Calgary and Area", highlights the critical supports provided by these organizations. Read the report here Catalysts for Change - Joint Shelter Report.

Awo Taan Healing Lodge Society | awotaan.org

Big Hill Haven | bighillhaven.com

Discovery House | discoveryhouse.ca

FearIsNotLove | fearisnotlove.ca

Maskan Family Association | maskanfamily.com

Radiance Family Society | radiancesociety.ca

Rowan House Society | rowanhouse.ca

Heart Home Network| hearthomenetwork.ca

YWCA Banff | ywcabanff.ca

YWCA Calgary | ywcalgary.ca

SOURCE YWCA Calgary

For information and interview inquiries, please contact: Name: Colleen Cory, Position & Organization: Communications Specialist | YWCA Calgary, Phone: 403-797-2487 | Email: [email protected]