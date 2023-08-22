Yves Rocher's New Brand Strategy Reconnects With Its Founding Values By Offering An Enhanced Shopping Experience And Sustainable Pricing Policy To Promote Its Vision Of Beauty; Beauty That Is Accessible, Natural And Respectful To Both The Skin And Planet.

MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Leading botanical beauty brand, Yves Rocher , is pleased to unveil its new brand strategy, Retour Aux Sources, which is set to launch on August 22nd, 2023. Consisting of three overarching pillars, namely: A renewed in-store shopping experience, a redesigned pricing strategy, and a revised loyalty program, the updated strategy aims to reconnect the brand to its founding mission: to offer natural, responsible beauty, by cultivating, revealing and transmitting the incredible power of plants through cosmetics with proven plant power. In addition, the new strategy aims to forge an even deeper and more authentic connection with the customer, whose input was at the heart of this brand repositioning initiative.

Yves Rocher Unveils New Brand Strategy, “Retour Aux Sources” Reconnecting the Brand with its Roots (CNW Group/Yves Rocher)

As of August 22nd, customers will discover the iconic Breton brand's updated strategy through a revamped in-store experience, a revised pricing structure, and a reworked loyalty program. This refresh was prompted by the brand's existing customers, with whom they maintain a close relationship and with whom they regularly conduct research initiatives. These research initiatives allowed Yves Rocher to gain insight into customers' desire for the brand to refocus on its guiding principles, such as botanical expertise, rather than on what distorts it, such as promotional noise. Building upon this newfound understanding, Yves Rocher's new strategy, Retour Aux Sources, is guided by the overarching objective of reconnecting with the essence of the brand: its mastery of botanicals and its art of formulation, from plant to skin.

The new in-store experience refocuses on Yves Rocher's botanical expertise and commitment to formulation, manufacturing, and sourcing. Starting August 22nd, customers will have the opportunity to discover Yves Rocher's new "Committed Stores" - a redesigned store concept that reflects Yves Rocher's brand identity. These innovative stores will embody Yves Rocher's values by utilizing eco-friendly materials, highlighting the brand's commitments to eco-design, formulation and sustainable sourcing. In addition, the stores will incorporate visually-enhanced communications detailing the manufacturing process of their containers and the commitment to the reduction of plastic use. The aim is to raise awareness for a sustainable future in beauty with a dedicated space for discovery of Yves Rocher's products. These committed stores will also provide a personalized experience for customers through skin and hair diagnostics to identify their specific needs and custom-make them a personalized beauty routine.

The second pillar to Retour Aux Sources is the brand's updated pricing policy, which will take effect both in-store and online. While in the past the brand focused on providing value through promotions, discussions with customers led to the brand realizing that its history and botanical expertise were often overshadowed by this promotional strategy. As such, Yves Rocher undertook a comprehensive reevaluation to align its prices with the brand's definition of beauty: natural, responsible, impactful, and accessible to all. By focusing on softer, more consistent prices rather than promotional noise, Yves Rocher aims to provide customers with a shopping experience rooted in its expertise and values.

The last facet to support Yves Rocher's updated strategy is the introduction of a new in-store-only loyalty program designed to encourage both well-being and nature conservation. The program, which launches in tandem with the former pillars, will allow customers to accumulate points with every purchase and earn extra points for eco-friendly product choices. Customers will then be able to redeem their points for a range of personalized rewards or use their accumulated points to contribute towards planting trees.

Interview opportunities are available upon request.

About Yves Rocher :

With products manufactured in its own factories and grown on 60 hectares of organically farmed fields, Yves Rocher was born in the small village of La Gacilly in Brittany, France, in 1959. As a pioneer of natural cosmetics, Yves Rocher used the village's natural plants as the basis for its products, each with an essential botanical ingredient; a concept that revolutionized the cosmetics industry. Today, Yves Rocher is a leader in responsible botanical products, offering over 1,000 products covering all cosmetic needs, distributed in over 3,000 stores worldwide. For over 60 years, Yves Rocher extracts plant ingredients with absolute precision and diligence, thus becoming a master in the culture of ingredients and an expert in the production of botanical products.

SOURCE Yves Rocher

For further information: Media Contact: Charlotte Courville, [email protected].