This partnership marks the first time the dermo-botanical beauty brand expands beyond its own distribution channels across the country

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Global leader in dermo-botanical beauty, Yves Rocher, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of their Canadian presence this Fall by launching at select Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix stores and online nationwide. Participating locations will carry a curated assortment of the brand's offerings including skin, bath, body and hair care products.

This partnership, more than two years in the making, marks a true milestone for Yves Rocher, as it will be the first time the brand offers products outside of its own distribution channels. As a leader in beauty in Canada, this partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart signifies a pivotal advancement in Yves Rocher's growth strategy, which began nearly a year ago with the launch of the refreshed Retour aux Sources initiative. Retour aux Sources aimed to forge a deeper, more authentic connection between Yves Rocher and its customers while also reconnecting the brand to its founding mission: of offering customers natural, responsible beauty that harnessed the power of plants. Through this partnership, Yves Rocher continues to honor the Retour aux Sources ethos, broadening its reach and making plant-powered beauty accessible to a larger audience across Canada.

"This expansion marks a transformative moment for Yves Rocher in Canada," says Julie Huynh, Managing Director of Yves Rocher North America. "Partnering with Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix allows us to make our dermo-botanical expertise more accessible. We are proud to reach each new customer in a meaningful way and continue the brand's legacy in offering natural, sustainable beauty solutions nationwide."

Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix is committed to offering natural and sustainable beauty options for Canadians. This partnership with Yves Rocher adds to the leading global brands available to Shoppers customers in store and online.

"Canadians trust Shoppers Drug Mart to offer them the very best assortment in beauty. More and more we are seeing customers looking for clean and responsibly sourced products to include in their skincare routine. That's why we are thrilled to introduce Yves Rocher in Shoppers Drug Mart stores and online," says Gwennaëlle Varnier, VP, Category Management, Prestige Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart. "With the expertise in our stores, convenient locations in communities across the country and our PC Optimum loyalty program, there's no better place than Shoppers for beauty in Canada."

To orchestrate this initiative, Yves Rocher has partnered with Prestilux, a renowned Canadian company specializing in the distribution and marketing of prestigious and internationally acclaimed skincare, fragrance, and cosmetic brands. The decision to collaborate with a well-established and recognized player in the beauty market reflects Yves Rocher's commitment to the brand's Canadian growth. Prestilux's extensive expertise and established network will be instrumental to the success of this project.

This project also represents a greater transformation for Yves Rocher, as they embrace a more modern identity, evolving their offerings and distribution strategy to meet the needs of today's consumers and bring their vision of dermo-botanical beauty to all Canadians.

About Yves Rocher:

With products manufactured in its own factories and grown on 60 hectares of organically farmed fields, Yves Rocher was born in the small village of La Gacilly in Brittany, France, in 1959. As a pioneer of natural cosmetics, Yves Rocher used the village's natural plants as the basis for its products, each with an essential botanical ingredient; a concept that revolutionized the cosmetics industry. Today, Yves Rocher is a leader in responsible botanical products, offering over 1,000 products covering all cosmetic needs, distributed in over 3,000 stores worldwide. For over 60 years, Yves Rocher extracts plant ingredients with absolute precision and diligence, thus becoming a master in the culture of ingredients and an expert in the production of botanical products.

