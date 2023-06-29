OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Yves-Gérard Méhou-Loko will be the new Secretary General of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO (CCUNESCO), effective July 17, 2023. The announcement was made yesterday by Michelle Chawla, Director and CEO of the Canada Council for the Arts, under whose aegis the CCUNESCO has been operating since 1957.

About Yves-Gérard Méhou-Loko

Yves-Gérard Méhou-Loko (CNW Group/Canadian Commission for UNESCO)

Yves-Gérard Méhou-Loko was born in Paris and has Beninese roots. After living in Benin and Togo , he settled in Quebec in 1988. He studied political science at Université Laval and Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), followed by studies at École nationale d'administration publique (ENAP).

"Given his skills, knowledge and community connections, Yves-Gérard brings a wealth of experience to the role of Secretary General. He is well positioned to lead the Canadian Commission for UNESCO and advance its important mandate in the fields of education, science, culture, communication and information." – Michelle Chawla, Director and CEO, Canada Council for the Arts

"I am delighted to welcome Yves-Gérard as Secretary General. His experience and interests are directly tied to the Canadian Commission for UNESCO's priorities and initiatives, including education, equity and justice, media diversity and the International Decade for People of African Descent." – Richard Kistabish, President, Canadian Commission for UNESCO

About the Canadian Commission for UNESCO

The Canadian Commission for UNESCO (CCUNESCO) serves as a bridge between Canadians and the vital work of UNESCO—the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Through its networks and partners, the Commission promotes UNESCO's values, priorities and programs in Canada and brings the voices of Canadian experts to the international stage. Its activities are guided by the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other UNESCO priorities. CCUNESCO operates under the authority of the Canada Council for the Arts.



About the Canada Council for the Arts

The Canada Council for the Arts is Canada's public arts funder, with a mandate to "foster and promote the study and enjoyment of, and the production of works in, the arts." The Council's grants, services, initiatives, prizes, and payments contribute to the vibrancy of a creative and diverse arts and literary scene and support its presence across Canada and abroad. The Council's investments foster greater engagement in the arts among Canadians and international audiences. The Council is responsible for the Canadian Commission for UNESCO.

