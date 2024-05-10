SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - At the conclusion of their annual general meeting, Promutuel Insurance delegates re-elected Yvan Rose as president of Groupe Promutuel for a three-year term. This is the third term for Mr. Rose, who has chaired the Mutual's board of directors since 2018. Two candidates were in the running: Suzanne Mailhot, member of the Board of Directors of Promutuel Assurance Les Bâtisseurs, and Yvan Rose.

Mr. Yvan Rose (CNW Group/Promutuel Insurance)

Mr. Rose has held this position since 2018 and was re-elected by acclamation in 2021.He has also worked for Promutuel Insurance Boréale for 36 years, first as financial controller, then general manager, and finally director. Throughout his career, Mr. Rose has been involved in a wide range of professional and volunteer activities, particularly in his community.

"I would like to thank the delegates for their renewed confidence. For over 40 years, I've had the Promutuel Insurance logo tattooed on my heart. It's an organization that I love dearly. Over the past four decades, I've seen it grow, adapt, transform, and modernize to remain relevant to our insured members and become a model in terms of governance, corporate social responsibility, community involvement, and employer brand. I intend to invest myself in it with the same energy and passion that have driven me since my very first day at Promutuel Insurance," said Mr. Rose.

"I congratulate Mr. Rose on his re-election. His ambition for our group, his in-depth knowledge of the organization, his thoroughness, as well as the leadership he provides to our board of directors and his commitment to the 130 directors on the boards of our mutual insurance companies make him a valuable asset to our Group. It will be a pleasure to work alongside him again, together with the entire management team, to achieve our greatest ambitions and accelerate our profitable growth plan," concluded Geneviève Fortier, CEO of Promutuel Insurance.

