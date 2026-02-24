MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal spokesperson Anne-Sophie Hamel will be available on February 25 and 26 at YUL for in-person and videoconference interviews. There will also be an opportunity to take pictures of the demolition of the multi-level parking facility. Please send your requests by email to [email protected] .

With spring break approaching and many families and travellers planning to fly to sunny destinations, ADM Aéroports de Montréal would like to remind passengers of some important tips for a smoother experience at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, which is undergoing major changes to better serve its users.

Due to reduced parking availability following the permanent closure of the multi-level parking facility and EconoParc P5, parking reservations are essential to guarantee a spot in the airport parking lots. Additionally, due to increased traffic, access to the site is more difficult during peak hours. Therefore, it is strongly recommended that all passengers plan their trips accordingly and prioritize using the Express P4 and P10 drop-off areas. Passengers should also arrive at the airport three hours before their flight.

For travellers

Picking up passengers

Please use the Express drop-off area near parking lot P4 to pick up your loved ones. Make sure the passenger you are picking up has arrived before heading there. If they haven't arrived yet, use the CellParc holding lot. You can stay there for free for up to 2 hours.

For any other questions related to your trip, please consult the "Questions and Answers" section of the ADM website. Once you arrive at the airport, don't hesitate to approach one of our red-jacketed ambassadors to help you find your way around the terminal. Finally, a representative from the YUL Satisfaction team can help you in real time online through the YULChat chat service.

