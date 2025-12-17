MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerome Conraud as Vice President Strategy, Planning, and Sustainability. Mr. Conraud began his career at ADM in October 2024 as Assistant Vice President Strategy and Governance, Airport Planning.

Jerome Conraud – ADM Aéroports de Montréal (CNW Group/Aéroports de Montréal)

With over 20 years of professional experience, Jerome Conraud has previously held several key positions at McGill University. As Director of the Physical Infrastructure Portfolio, he oversaw capital project planning in line with the institution's strategic priorities. He developed the university's asset maintenance plan for one of the largest real estate portfolios in the province and served as Director of Utilities and Energy Management Services. In this role, he led energy efficiency initiatives and contributed to the implementation of the university's Climate and Sustainability Action Plan. Additionally, he spearheaded the drafting of McGill's decarbonization roadmap.

His career has also led him to play a leading role at the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal, serving as Director of Energy. He has been involved with various associations, notably as a board member of Réseau Énergie et Bâtiment and as a founding member of the Montréal chapter of Sustainable Labs Canada.

Jerome Conraud is recognized for his ability to transform organizational objectives into concrete strategies. His expertise is based on an integrated understanding of the energy, operational, and environmental issues specific to large institutions. This makes him the ideal person to support ADM in its next phase of development. His team's mandate is to strengthen the organization's capacity to achieve its goals and support the development of sustainable infrastructure amid significant challenges.

An engineer by training, Jerome Conraud also holds a Master of Applied Science (MASc) in Building Engineering from Concordia University and a Graduate Diploma (D.E.S.S.) in Management and Sustainability from HEC Montréal.

He has held his position since November 25, 2025.

