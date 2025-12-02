MIRABEL, QC, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The first annual SDG Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Forum, hosted by the Advanced Air Mobility Institute of the Smart-Digital-Green (SDG) InnovationTM Network and ADM Aéroports de Montréal, and jointly organized by the Concordia Institute of Aerospace Design and Innovation and Polytechnique Montréal, was attended yesterday by some 200 participants at the YMX Innovation Center, located at YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

The event, held under the theme "Dronatization in Society – Challenges and Successes," brought together key leaders from industry, academia, and government to explore the growing impact and opportunities of drone technology.

The Forum featured a series of insightful presentations and panel discussions. The day began with a welcome address from SDG InnovationTM Network Director Hany Moustapha and ADM VP Technology Viviane Choi. ADM President and CEO Yves Beauchamp and Espace Aero Manager Jarrod Morley provided the opening remarks, setting the stage for a day of collaborative discussion.

A key session was the plenary on ICAO Strategic Directions in AAM, delivered by Pascal Luciani, Deputy Director for Air Navigation and Safety. This was followed by an engaging industry panel on the societal integration of drones, with insights from leading companies including Exotactik, Jaunt Air Mobility, Laflamme Aéro, H2o Drone, Drones Deschamps, and Hydro Quebec.

Attendees also heard from Prof. Jean-Marc Frayret, who presented the activities of the SDG AAMI initiatives, and Jonathan Bagg, Director NAV CANADA, Josué Morissette, manager Transport Canada, and Professor David Rancourt, Université de Sherbrooke, delivered a plenary on UAV Traffic Management. An interactive presentation by VERTIKO MOBILITE Inc., led by Executive Vice-President Yannick Richard and CEO John Valley, provided practical insights into the sector.

The Forum also highlighted the importance of fostering new talent, with a student showcase where university teams presented their work on drone technology and advanced air mobility. The event concluded with a networking session, allowing for further discussion and collaboration among the attendees.

The successful Forum underscored the commitment of the SDG Advanced Air Mobility Institute (AAMI) to advancing Quebec's leadership in the aerospace sector.

About the Organizers:

The SDG Advanced Air Mobility Institute (AAMI) was inaugurated in September 2024 by the SDG InnovationTM Network with the support of ADM Aéroports de Montréal. It is co-led by Prof. Jean-Marc Frayret from Polytechnique Montreal and Prof. Carole El Ayoubi from Concordia University with the goal to create a collaborative hub integrating academia with the advanced air mobility ecosystem, fostering education, research, innovation, and knowledge transfer, and engaging with the industry and regulators to accelerate implementation.

For more information, visit: https://sdgnetworkaami.com/

About the SDG InnovationTM Network

Created in 2019, originally under the name Réseau Innovation 4.0, it brings together eight Quebec universities (Concordia, McGill, Laval, Sherbrooke, École Polytechnique, École de Technologie Supérieure ÉTS, Université du Québec à Montréal UQAM and Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières UQTR) and more than 200 professors addressing all industry 4.0/5.0 technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, Internet of Things, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles, systems integration, etc. in all industrial and commercial sectors.

The Network benefits from a $12M intelligent cyber value network infrastructure from the Canadian Foundation for Innovation (CFI), $5.6M funding from the Digital Transformation Program (OTN) of the Government of Quebec for SMEs and $3.2M in funding from the Collaborative Research and Training Experience Program (CREATE), in leadership program in the manufacturing 4.0 sector.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source: ADM Aéroports de Montréal , Public Affairs, 514 394-7304, [email protected]