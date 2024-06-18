MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - With passenger traffic at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport continuing to grow and many summer destinations awaiting travellers, ADM Aéroports de Montréal and its community partners are expecting a busy summer at YUL.

ADM would like to remind travellers of some important tips to help them start their holiday on the right foot by preparing properly for their journey through the airport.

Mitigation measures implemented by ADM for the summer season

To help travellers avoid road congestion, ADM teams have implemented several mitigation measures to provide them with new options for easy access to YUL.

The first level of the P4 multi-level parking lot has been converted into an express drop-off zone. The West Express drop-off zone offers an additional option to drop off a loved one in preparation for their departure. It is served by a frequent shuttle service, and access to the terminal takes less than 5 minutes.

It is also possible to walk from the parking lot to the terminal. The estimated walking time is less than 10 minutes.

A second Express drop-off zone (East) has been established near Highway 520 and Côté-de-Liesse. It offers a free shuttle service every five minutes, with a five-minute journey time.

Both express drop-off zones will be open between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. during peak periods.

during peak periods. A 40-minute free parking period is also being offered for most parking lots on the YUL site until the end of September 2024 . This measure aims to limit circular vehicle movements on the site.

Picking up passengers

Make sure that the passenger you are meeting has arrived and completed arrival procedures before heading to the arrivals level pick-up area. If they haven't arrived yet, use the CellParc waiting lots. You can stay there for up to 2 hours free of charge.

To make it easier to locate passengers, the pick-up area is divided into 5 loading areas: A, B, C, D and E. Pay attention and arrange a precise meeting point.

Passenger tips before leaving

Getting ready



Check the status and schedule of your flight before you go to the airport by visiting the ADM website or by contacting your airline.

Check the current occupancy of our available parking lots, including our new P4 multi-level parking, and reserve your parking space to ensure a spot during your trip and to take advantage of various promotions.

Plan your movements and take the time to check road conditions and traffic by consulting Québec 511 before heading to the airport.

Find out about the various public transportation options available in your area to get to the airport.

Carefully pack your carry-on baggage to make it easier to pass through security.

Check with your airline to determine the allowable size of your carry-on baggage and the maximum weight of your checked baggage.

Arrive early



Arrive at the airport 3 hours prior to departure, regardless of your destination, to complete the airport pre-boarding process.

Once you have completed your check-in, immediately go through security. You will then be able to explore and enjoy YUL's retail offerings and family activities in the restricted area.

To take advantage of expedited airport procedures, make use of two complimentary services offered at YUL: Mobile Passport Control (flights to the U.S.) , an application that allows you to submit your passport information and customs declaration in advance. This saves you time and gives you access to a priority line at the airport. YUL Express (international, domestic and U.S. flights) , an online booking platform that provides a schedule for security checkpoints.



Passenger tips for returning home

Simplify your arrival in Canada by completing your Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Customs' Advance Declaration, up to 72 hours prior to your arrival in Canada using ArriveCAN. The use of this application reduces the processing time for travellers in the border control area.

by completing your Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Customs' Advance Declaration, up to 72 hours prior to your arrival in using ArriveCAN. The use of this application reduces the processing time for travellers in the border control area. To avoid waiting, you can pay for your parking online on your mobile device, 15 minutes before you leave the airport. Simply scan the QR code on your parking ticket and follow the instructions.

If you have any further questions about your trip, please visit the "Questions and Answers" section of the ADM website. When you arrive at the airport, don't hesitate to ask one of the red-jacketed ambassadors to help you find your way around the terminal. Finally, a member of the YULsatisfaction team will be able to assist you in real time online via our YULchat service.

