YTV Uncovers Its New Original Family Mystery Series, The Hardy Boys, premiering on Friday, March 5

"For years, kids have grown up with the iconic Hardy Boys in their homes and Corus is proud to continue the longstanding legacy of Frank and Joe with this fresh take on a classic for today's generation to discover," said Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Corus Entertainment. "The Hardy Boys is a gripping high-stakes adventure with strong characters portrayed by an incredibly strong cast. The series' genuine storytelling of a hometown mystery is layered with suspense and intrigue that families will enjoy solving together."

"After a successful launch on Hulu in the U.S., we are extremely excited to bring The Hardy Boys to Canadian audiences," said Pam Westman, President, Nelvana. "As a powerhouse kids network delivering premium content to families across Canada, YTV is the perfect partner to launch this new homegrown iteration of The Hardy Boys that will have viewers of all ages on the edge of their seats."

"We're extremely proud to bring the beloved series to YTV and thankful for the support from our partners at Nelvana," said Joan Lambur, Executive Producer, Lambur Productions. "We're grateful for the amazing talent of the cast and crew and so excited for new audiences to connect with the Hardy boys!"

The series unfolds after a family tragedy strikes, when Frank Hardy (Rohan Campbell), 16, and his brother Joe (Alexander Elliot), 12, are forced to move from the big city to their parent's hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Frank and Joe's quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, detective Fenton Hardy (James Tupper) has taken on a secret investigation, leading the boys to take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.

The all-Canadian cast also includes Keana Lyn (as Callie Shaw), Linda Thorson (as Gloria Estabrook), Bea Santos (as Aunt Trudy), Adam Swain (as Chet Morton), Atticus Mitchell (as J.B. Cox), Riley O'Donnell (as Biff Hooper), Cristian Perri (as Phil Cohen), Rachel Drance (as Stacy Baker), Jane Porter (as Laura Hardy), and Stephen R. Hart (as The Tall Man).

The Hardy Boys is executive produced by Joan Lambur, Peter Mohan, who also serves as Head Writer, and Jason Stone, who also serves as Lead Director. Madeleine Lambur serves as Creative Producer and Paula Smith is Supervising Producer. For Corus and Nelvana, Kathleen Meek is Production Executive and Doug Murphy, Pam Westman, and Athena Georgaklis are Executive Producers.

YTV is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

About Nelvana

Entertaining kids for nearly 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and boys action series and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 160 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 4,400 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

About Lambur Productions

Launched in October 2017 by industry leader Joan Lambur, Lambur Productions was established to produce the highest quality children's and family programming. Building on the strength and experience of its team, Lambur Productions works with broadcasters, creators, writers and other creative talent to develop and produce internationally successful product for partners around the globe. Visit the Lambur Productions website at lamburproductions.com.

