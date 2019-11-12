YSS Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Live in Calgary, Alberta, Theo Zunich, President, CEO and Director, YSS Corp. (YSS), joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. YSS Corp. is a cannabis retailer operating under the YSS and Sweet Tree brands.  YSS Corp. operates 13 locations across Alberta and Saskatchewan.  YSS Corp. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on January 7, 2019.

