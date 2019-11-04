YQB welcomes the opening of an A&W franchise at the airport

"YQB's commercial offer has significantly improved since the opening of the new terminal building. More and more, it's reflecting current airport trends. Passengers now have access to a range of choices that includes both local flavours and international favourites," said Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB. "Our passengers have asked us for access to diversified and high-quality fast food services before their flights. We are proud to meet their needs and hope they will appreciate this addition," he finished.

"A&W is one of the strongest food brands in Canada, so we are excited and proud to be inaugurating the first A&W at a Québec airport. Not only are we bringing our entire burger family to YQB, we're also bringing our chain's essentials, like our all-day breakfasts. We are convinced that travellers will enjoy the wide range of products we have to offer. After several months of planning and construction, we're pleased to finally be able to welcome them," stated Charlotte Legault, the A&W franchise owner.

Located near gate 30 and the children's play area, the A&W complements the range of restaurants in the secure area, which also includes the Starbucks café, the Pidz restaurant and the Origine sandwich bar.

About Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., a private corporation responsible for the airport's management, operation, maintenance and development since November 1, 2000. More than a dozen carriers offer flights from YQB to destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

PASSENGER FIRST®

