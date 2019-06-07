YQB expands its food offer - The Nourcy family to open its second Origine Café-Traiteur in fall 2019

QUEBEC CITY, June 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) and Origine Café-Traiteur by Nicolas Nourcy are proud to announce the conclusion of an agreement to open a second concession at YQB in the fall of 2019. The business will be located in the public area of the airport and will include a restaurant, a bar and a takeout counter.

"We are very pleased that Origine Café-Traiteur has the opportunity to strengthen its presence at YQB by opening a second concession, this time in the public area. Our passengers and employees already love Origine, in part for its emphasis on local products. YQB's food selection follows the latest airport trends by providing a variety of products and services with a national and international taste, but a distinctly local flair. Now, people who don't have access to the secure area of the terminal will still be able to enjoy Origine's products," said Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB.

Redesigning the airport's dining options is an integral part of the terminal expansion and reorganization project. The opening of a new café-restaurant in the public area is the last step in a multi-phase improvement plan that began with the opening of the new terminal building. The recent unification of all areas of the terminal building makes it possible to build the new restaurant between the check-in and international arrivals areas, where it will be easily accessible to passengers in public areas.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our presence at YQB. We have been serving the airport's customers for just over a year and have been able to adapt our menu to their needs over time. It was only natural to keep up the momentum. This new location is ideal because it will serve passengers in the public area and their companions as well as all airport employees," said Nicolas Nourcy, owner of Origine Café-Traiteur.

About Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., the private corporation responsible since November 1, 2000 for the management, operation, maintenance and development of Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB). More than a dozen carriers use YQB to offer connections to North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

Recent awards :

2019 – Best Environmental Practices – ACI-NA

2019 and 2018 – Employee Recommended Workplace Awards, presented by Morneau Shepell and The Globe and Mail

and 2018 and 2017 – Élixir PMI-Montréal award for outstanding management of the YQB 2018 project

2018 – Airport Innovation & Excellence Award – Canadian Tourism Awards

2018 – Excellence in Communication Practices – ACI-NA

2018 – INOVA Award from the Urban Development Institute of Québec

2018 – Level 2 Airport Carbon Accreditation certification

2018 – Grands Prix du génie-conseil québécois – Mechanical and electrical building engineering

2017 and 2015 – Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards – Best lounge in North America

2017 – Boomerang Award – Website or application – Service of the Year award for the "YQB, Aéroport de Québec" mobile app

2016 – Boomerang Award – Website or application – Service of the Year award for the "aeroportdequebec.com" website

2016 – Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards – Highly Commended

2013/2011/2010 – Best airport in North America in the 0 to 2 million passenger category, Airport Service Quality (ASQ)

PASSENGER FIRST®

Twitter: QuebecYQB

Facebook: facebook.com/aeroportdequebec

Web: www.aeroportdequebec.com

SOURCE Aéroport de Québec

For further information: Laurianne Lapierre, Advisor, Communications and Media Relations, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport, Phone: 418 640‑2700, extension 2624

Related Links

www.aeroportdequebec.com

