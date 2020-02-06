YQB and Cégep de La Pocatière launch a pet therapy project to relieve travel stress

Having therapy dogs in the terminal helps build a rapport between the handler and the travellers. The presence of a dog, even if it is only for a few minutes, gives anxious travellers something else to think about. It redirects attention, helping to reduce stress, anxiety and worry. And of course, it makes people smile. As of February 9, 2020, students in the Intervention Strategies in Animal Therapy ACS program at EXTRA Formation, Cégep de La Pocatière's continuing education program, will join teachers and their dogs to work with passengers in the secure area of the terminal building. The teams will be at the airport during busy periods for eight weeks.

"We are very proud to offer a formal pet therapy service at the airport, provided by budding professionals and supervised by a qualified teaching team in a training program recognized by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. This new internship option for our ACS students in Intervention Strategies in Animal Therapy, which concludes their 585 hours of training, allows them to enhance their experience in a unique environment," said Marie-Claude Deschênes, Director General of the Cégep de La Pocatière.

In pet therapy, a qualified trainer works with groups or individuals using a carefully selected and highly trained animal.

The goal is to elicit reactions that can help people maintain or improve their cognitive, physical, psychological or social state. Many airports around the world have implemented pet therapy initiatives. While they naturally appeal to all animal lovers, they are primarily intended to soothe passengers who are more anxious or stressed in an airport environment.

About Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., a private corporation responsible for the airport's management, operation, maintenance and development since November 1, 2000. More than a dozen carriers offer flights from YQB to destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

About Cégep de La Pocatière

Founded in 1969, Cégep de La Pocatière welcomes some 1,000 students annually in its 14 regular education programs, and more than 500 students in their continuing education program, EXTRA formation. Choosing the Cégep de La Pocatière to train or perfect your skills means giving yourself the chance to benefit from exceptional personalized teaching in an engaging environment with a strong sense of belonging. The Cégep is renowned for its hospitality, vitality and culture of innovation, among other things. It is responsible for three college technology transfer centres.

SOURCE Aéroport de Québec

For further information: Laurianne Lapierre, Advisor, Communications and Media Relations, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport, Phone: 418-640‑2700, ext. 2624, Email: [email protected]; Annie Mercier, Communications Advisor, Cégep de La Pocatière, Phone: 418-856-1525, ext. 2255, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.aeroportdequebec.com

