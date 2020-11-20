"The health and safety of our passengers and employees is always a top priority at YQB. From the very beginning of the pandemic, we quickly deployed proactive measures to ensure that the Québec City airport remained a safe place. We continue to hold regular biosafety discussions with our business partners. Together, we have an obligation to be prepared and proactive," stated Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB.

The Airport Health Accreditation recognizes the implementation of health standards at airports, in line with the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Aviation Recovery Task Force. Accreditation is granted following a rigorous evaluation based on cleaning and disinfection standards, social distancing, protection of employees, layout of the premises and communications to passengers.

Reminder of the current measures at YQB

Since the beginning of the pandemic, YQB has been proactive:

Cleaning procedures have been enhanced;

The number of available luggage carts has been reduced so that they can be cleaned more often;

Hand sanitizer kiosks have been set up along passengers' route through the terminal;

Signage and floor markings have been installed as a reminder of hygiene and social distancing measures;

Wearing a mask is mandatory at all times in the terminal;

Access to the terminal building has been restricted to same-day passengers and airport employees;

Temperature screening of passengers and non-passengers takes place at checkpoints by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA).

In addition, we strongly encourage all passengers to check in online prior to their flight to reduce human interaction in the terminal.

