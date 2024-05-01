YOW - a look back at 2023 and ahead to 2024 and beyond

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ottawa International Airport Authority invited stakeholders, the general public, and members of the media to its Annual Public Meeting where the major accomplishments and results were discussed, including but not limited to the following:

4.1 million passengers served

Revenues of $145.6 million

Earnings before depreciation of $39.7 million

Net earnings of $10.6 million

Porter put its new Embraer E195-E2 jets into service at YOW

Porter's 150,000 sq ft hangar construction project

Air France began non-stop service to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG)

began non-stop service to (CDG) Germain Hotels broke ground on the Alt Hotel Ottawa Airport

The Canal Market Hall food court and Big Rig Kitchen & Brewery opened

Construction of the Airport Station and integration with the City of Ottawa's platform and light rail transit (LRT) Airport spur was completed

platform and light rail transit (LRT) Airport spur was completed An Accountability Management System was created in partnership with Edmonton Airport Authority

There are an incredible number of projects on the radar for 2024 and beyond. Most notable among them is the announcement made at today's Annual Public Meeting by President and CEO, Mark Laroche:

"After 12 years leading the Airport Authority, I have made the difficult decision to retire. These years have been incredibly rewarding and challenging. I'm proud of the accomplishments we have achieved as a team and I'm grateful for the support I've received from the Board of Directors, city officials, and, of course, the entire Airport Authority team. We weathered some rough storms over the years, including the pandemic and economic instability, but YOW continues to thrive and contribute to the economic well-being of the Region, and will for decades to come."

Feedback on Mark's decision and announcement has been consistent in its praise for his ambition, accomplishments and city-building success:

"As I reflect on Mark's tenure as CEO, the word 'visionary' immediately comes to mind. While expert at managing today's demands, Mark has consistently viewed the Airport through the long-term strategic lens of tomorrow and beyond. Mark and his team have achieved incredible results and established a robust blueprint for sustained growth well into the future. We extend our best wishes as he begins his next chapter and send him off with our heartfelt gratitude for the lasting impression he has made on YOW."

Bonnie Boretsky, Chair

Ottawa International Airport Authority Board

"I've had the pleasure of working with Mark for nine years and witnessed his commitment to excellence in operations, governance, culture and innovation first-hand. Early in his tenure, he set his sights on making YOW a hub airport and ensuring that our community is connected to the world. The fruition of Porter's maintenance hangars and their tremendous network growth, the completion of the LRT Airport Station, and the terminal-connected Alt Hotel project, among many other successes, stand as a testament to his tireless pursuit of ambitious and enduring commitments. As Mark looks forward to a well-earned retirement, his legacy will enrich our community for years to come."

Code Cubitt, Immediate Past-Chair

Ottawa International Airport Authority Board

"Congratulations on your retirement, Mark, and thank you for your years of dedicated service as President and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority. Thank you for your leadership through the unprecedented challenging times of the pandemic, and for your constant commitment to improving this regional economic engine. The Government of Canada has always been pleased to partner with you to help bring the LRT to the Airport, advance safety, build infrastructure, and expand passenger and cargo capacity."

The Honourable David McGuinty

Member of Parliament for Ottawa South

"Thank you to Mark for his many years of leadership at the helm of the Ottawa International Airport Authority. During Mark's time as CEO, the Airport has grown significantly, tackled significant challenges including the global pandemic, and positioned itself for an outstanding future. Mark, very heartfelt congratulations on your retirement and best of luck in the future!"

Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor

City of Ottawa

"Under Mark Laroche's tremendous leadership, YOW has been a valued partner for Ottawa's tourism industry. I am fortunate to have worked directly with Mark at the Airport Authority prior to becoming a partner of YOW as the CEO of Ottawa Tourism, and I have witnessed the dedication, innovation, and resilience that he has brought to our city's Airport. The recent wins of significant infrastructure investment and air service recovery at YOW are testament to his collaborative efforts to serve this region's travellers. He leaves behind a legacy of excellence and growth."

Michael Crockatt, President and CEO

Ottawa Tourism

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mark Laroche for his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to enhancing the region's tourism landscape. His collaborative spirit and commitment to fostering strong partnerships have been invaluable to Tourism Outaouais. As he embarks on this new chapter of retirement, we wish him all the best and express our deepest appreciation for his significant contributions."

Julie Kinnear, President and CEO

Tourisme Outaouais



"Mark has done hero's work at the Ottawa Airport. He was one of the first city leaders I met when I joined OBOT, and I am ever grateful for his steadfast support and being able to count on him as an authentic, engaged and thoughtful economic partner. On behalf of the OBOT Board of Directors, I thank him for his service to the National Capital Region and wish him all the best."

Sueling Ching, President and CEO

Ottawa Board of Trade

Mark has always looked well into the future, focusing on projects that would ensure the long-term growth and success of YOW and the industry, among them:

Securing an Airport spur as part of the City of Ottawa's LRT Stage 2

LRT Stage 2 Building the partnership with Porter to become a hub airport in the airline's network, to build a massive hangar and become the primary maintenance base for the E195-E2 jets, with the hiring of 200 local team members, including 160 aircraft maintenance engineers, and establishing a 150-crew based at YOW that is slated to open in June 2024

Collaborating with other Canadian airports in support of Canada's unique airport governance model

unique airport governance model Joined the Board of Directors of the Aviation Industry Sharing and Analysis Centre (A-ISAC), and spearheaded the creation of a Canadian aviation cybersecurity working group

Member of the Blue Ribbon Task Force for Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) mitigation at airports

Taxiway Romeo construction

Reconnecting Ottawa-Gatineau and Europe with non-stop service between YOW and Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) with new airline partner, Air France

with non-stop service between YOW and (CDG) with new airline partner, Air France The Alt Hotel Ottawa Airport terminal-connected hotel project

"Working with a great team, we were able to accomplish many things – some more visible than others. Recognizing the pivotal role of airports in bolstering the local economy, we pursued transformative initiatives from the outset, like bringing the LRT to the Airport to a terminal-connected station, and becoming a hub for an ambitious airline like Porter that will increase our region's air connectivity well into the future. It has been an honour and a privilege to work with so many incredible people to help shape the future of Ottawa-Gatineau, and I look forward to advancing a few more important projects and ensuring a smooth transition during the remaining months as the search for a new CEO for YOW begins."

Mark Laroche, President and CEO

Ottawa International Airport Authority

About the Ottawa International Airport Authority

OIAA manages, operates and develops Airport facilities and lands in support of the economic growth of Canada's Capital Region, generating more than $2.2 billion annually in total economic activity in Ottawa and Gatineau.

