Youth Summit on the Future of Work

Youth from across Canada expand the dialogue around the opportunities and ambiguities of the future of work

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - More than 120 youth leaders from across Canada gathered virtually to discuss the future of work in a post-COVID-19 world. The #ffwd2020 summit, hosted by Community Foundations of Canada, YouthfulCities, and RBC Future Launch, allowed youth to identify the most pressing issues for them around the future of work and to propose solutions. Key concerns being addressed by youth at the summit included universal basic income, financial literacy, the gig economy, community mobilization, and systemic inequality. Delegates are working together to brainstorm concrete ideas and projects to respond to these challenges with a focus on building the future of work they envision.

"So far, my experience at ffwd2020 has been very inspiring. It is amazing to get to work with a diverse group of peers to produce tangible outcomes in a very clear process. In my experience, conferences tend to just be a lot of talk with not a lot of action, and it is so refreshing and vital that ffwd2020 is exactly the opposite."

- Ellis Greenberg (they/them), Prince Edward County, Ontario

"I think ffwd2020 was an amazing opportunity to connect with a diverse range of shift disturbers all over Canada, and the energy of the summit was so powerful and positive, it really made me feel like the sky was the limit and anything was possible. I was impressed with the level of commitment everyone had to not only recognizing issues affecting the future of work for youth, but also the commitment to finding solutions for them. For me, the conference ended on a really high note, and I feel so inspired and optimistic about the future of work after spending a week with my fellow ffwd2020 participants, who all want to make the world a better place, especially for youth and the future of work."

- Hailey McCullough (she/her), Grande Prairie, Alberta

"Growing up, I was always drawn to the idea of being a working professional—something that was amplified as a South Asian femme, especially as financial independence was highly encouraged. Now, in my mid-20s, I've really pushed myself to challenge ideas around productivity and purpose and looking beyond the "do what you love" ideology, to center community work in my life. It's exciting to learn and grow alongside the diverse participants at ffwd2020, and build some playfulness and collective knowledges around the future of work we deserve."

- Shalaka Jadhav (she/they), Waterloo, Ontario

"My experience at ffwd2020 was incredible; it was completely invigorating to witness young people across the country come together to share their stories about their past, present, and future. Despite the restrictions that COVID-19 had left us, the delegates and organizers continued to bring nothing but positivity and optimism in regards to our collective future of work. The use of pronouns, the introduction of a land story (versus a land acknowledgment), closed captioning, internet connectivity stipends, and much more, demonstrates progressive ways of hosting more accessible conferences and engaging with diverse individuals while remembering our personal responsibilities towards reconciliation and caring for one another. Our generation is facing some of the most challenging sociopolitical changes we have seen in recent history—but these are also invitations for new opportunities and innovative ways of working that disrupt outdated processes and attitudes while building upon our greatest strengths and hopes for a better future. More than just a conversation, ffwd2020 has sparked an important movement for young people everywhere to come together and continue to build our paths to a brighter future of work in Canada—and I am most grateful to be a part of this."

- Jason Yuk-Fai Lau (he/him), Inuvik, Northwest Territories

"It was such a growth and learning experience collaborating with youth from all over Canada. I'm excited about the future of work because I see young people taking up space and leading the change. I'm grateful for the opportunity!"

- Joy Nnadi (she/her), Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

"Empowering young people to stay future ready starts with coming together — to share stories, advice and ideas and to learn from each another," says Mark Beckles, Senior Director, Youth Strategy and Innovation, RBC. "In our current reality, doing this in a physical setting has become impossible, while the need to connect has become even greater. Together with our partners Youthful Cities and Community Foundations of Canada, we are helping young people stay future focused by bringing them together virtually to ideate on how best to prepare for, and navigate the opportunities and ambiguities of the future."

"Participants didn't just sit back and listen; they were hands-on collaborators of the summit's programming, leading to an immersive experience unlike any other," says Youthful Cities Co-founder Robert Barnard.

Young leaders participating in the summit are in the final stages of developing concrete projects that will be eligible for funding from the RBC Foundation post-summit. The RBC Foundation in support of RBC Future Launch is contributing $200,000 to support youth participants to pursue their projects in the six months following the event. Selected projects will be announced in October 2020."

