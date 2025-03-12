HAMILTON, ON, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - missINFORMED, a volunteer-run, youth-led organization dedicated to advancing health equity for women and gender diverse people, is thrilled to announce new funding from Women and Gender Equality Canada. This funding will allow missINFORMED to develop a five-year strategic plan that will guide its efforts to address health literacy and health equity issues in Canada. "This is the largest grant we have received to date and I think it's a reflection of the impact we've had over the past 5 years." says Kayla Benjamin, one of missINFORMED's co-founders and project coordinator on the grant. missINFORMED has also been shortlisted for the 2025 Feminist Creator Prize.

Founded in 2021, missINFORMED has made a significant impact on addressing gaps in health education by creating accessible resources for young women and gender diverse people. The organization has published over 40 educational articles on its website, covering vital health topics such as breast self-exams, accessing gynecological care in Canada, and identifying health misinformation on social media. Through their Clinic Finder database for gynecological care and Abortion Communications Campaign, missINFORMED is helping young people access the health information and resources they need. The organization's mission has always been to support young women and gender diverse individuals navigating the Canadian healthcare system.

Looking forward, missINFORMED is now poised to build upon these successes with a strategic plan funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada. The funding will allow missINFORMED to identify key communities to serve, prioritize critical health education and access issues such as contraception and abortion, and ensure that the organization remains sustainable and continues to grow.

"We are incredibly grateful to Women and Gender Equality Canada for their support," says project coordinator and research lead, Roma Dhamanaskar. "This funding will help us refine our vision and continue our work to ensure that young people have access to the health resources and education they need to thrive."

About missINFORMED

missINFORMED is a youth-led, volunteer-run organization committed to advancing health equity for women and gender diverse people. Through education, advocacy, and community-based initiatives, missINFORMED strives to equip young people with the resources they need to make informed decisions about their health and navigate Canada's healthcare system. For more information, please visit missINFORMED's website or contact us.

