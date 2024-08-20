OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - This week, 13 youth from across Canada will be at the RCMP Academy, Depot Division in Regina, Saskatchewan for a Youth Leadership Workshop.

From August 20 to 24, 2024, youth will have an opportunity to learn how they can help keep their communities safe. The participants will be accompanied by an RCMP mentor from their community.

During the workshop, with the help of their mentor, each participant will develop an action plan to help address a youth crime or victimization issue. When they return to their community, they will implement their plan with support from their local RCMP detachment. Past participants have organized activities such as community fishing trips to promote skills building and safe hobbies, or educational sessions to increase the awareness around youth crime issues. These projects empower participants to make a tangible impact in their communities, fostering safer environments and positive alternatives for young people.

The workshop will feature interactive sessions on topics such as mental health, bullying, online safety, drug-impaired driving, substance use, and healthy relationships. Youth will get to hear from well-known guest speakers, all while experiencing life at Depot.

Quote

"Youth voices matter to the RCMP. We value their insights and welcome the chance to collaborate on community issues. By learning from young people, we can better address their concerns and foster positive change together."

Mylaine Gauvreau, Acting Manager, National Youth Services

Quick facts

Supporting youth is a strategic priority of the RCMP.

The RCMP strives to give youth positive learning experiences and interactions with police officers.

An emphasis is placed on building positive relationships between police and youth and ensuring meaningful youth engagement.

Through the workshop, youth develop skills and gain knowledge that help them become active partners in helping keep Canadian communities safe.

The RCMP has been hosting Youth Leadership Workshops since 2011.

Associated links

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

Contact information: RCMP Media Relations, [email protected]