OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) launched the High Risk Child Sex Offender Database, a national publicly accessible tool. This is the first of its kind in Canada. The Database contains centralized information about people who have been found guilty of a sexual offence against children and who pose a high risk of committing crimes of a sexual nature.

The Database contains information that has previously been made public by a police service or public authority. Only the offenders deemed as high risk of committing a crime of a sexual nature are included in the Database.

The RCMP relies on provincial, territorial and municipal authorities to recommend the inclusion of individuals in the Database as they have established and robust practices for determining high risk offenders in their respective jurisdictions.

Administered by the RCMP, the Database is another tool that law enforcement can use to help investigate and prevent crimes against children of a sexual nature. It also helps the public get informed and make decisions when it comes to protecting children and vulnerable individuals.

"Children are amongst the most vulnerable members in our society, and our government is committed to keeping them safe. The High-Risk Child Sex Offender Database will help to protect children and their communities from harm by providing law enforcement agencies with an additional tool to ensure appropriate monitoring of high-risk offenders as well as providing the public with verified information to support their personal safety."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Protecting children from sexual offenses and exploitation is a responsibility we all share and is a priority for the RCMP. The importance of centralizing public notifications of high-risk child sex offenders is two-fold: it now provides Canadians with a tool to get informed and take appropriate precautions and, it also helps the law enforcement community share information more seamlessly on offenders amongst themselves. The RCMP is proud to have worked with Public Safety and the provinces and territories to ensure the Database provides value to communities across Canada."

Mike Duheme, Commissioner, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The High Risk Child Sex Offender Database Act (HRCSODA) was brought into force on December 31, 2024. The HRCSODA required the RCMP Commissioner to establish a publicly accessible database of people convicted of sexual offences against children and who pose a high risk of committing crimes of a sexual nature.

(HRCSODA) was brought into force on December 31, 2024. The HRCSODA required the RCMP Commissioner to establish a publicly accessible database of people convicted of sexual offences against children and who pose a high risk of committing crimes of a sexual nature. Provinces and territories are responsible for identifying and submitting offenders for inclusion in the RCMP's Database, as well as ensuring the accuracy of the information provided.

The Database is not affiliated or linked with the National Sex Offender Registry (NSOR) in any way as the NSOR is a national registration system for sex offenders convicted of designated sex offences and ordered by the courts to report annually to police. It is also only accessible to law enforcement and is governed by the Sex Offender Information Registry Act (SOIRA).

(SOIRA). To report an incident involving an individual in the Database that is in violation of their conditions, the public must call their police of jurisdiction.

