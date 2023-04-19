TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting today, Tim Hortons guests can enjoy a NEW flaky, buttery and savoury breakfast menu item – the Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich!

"It starts with a delicious buttery croissant that's baked fresh in-restaurant daily and topped with our Everything Seasoning, which has an amazing mix of savoury flavours," says Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

Your new favourite breakfast at Tims: the Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich is now on the menu at Tim Hortons across Canada! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Then you've got your 100 per cent Canadian fresh cracked egg, bacon or sausage, a slice of cheese, and all together, the Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich is an amazing hot breakfast that is a game-changer for your morning routine."

Guests can also enjoy the flavour of Tims Everything Seasoning on the Everything Bagel BELT, featuring a 100 per cent Canadian fresh cracked egg, lettuce and tomato.

The new Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich and Everything Bagel BELT are available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and can be ordered for delivery on the Tims app.

WHAT ELSE IS NEW AT TIMS: We just launched the NEW Tim Hortons spring and summer cold beverage line up with a selection of beverages including OREO Double Stuf® Iced Capp, OREO® Strawberry Creamy Chill, Caramel Toffee Cold Brew, Strawberry Watermelon or Peach Real Fruit Quenchers, Vanilla Iced Latte, or Strawberry Frozen Lemonade.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

