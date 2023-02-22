Your chance to bike the DVP is back: Baycrest announces the return of the Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health in support of Baycrest

Registration is now open for this unique cycling fundraising event, which will take over the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway on Sunday, June 4, 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health in support of Baycrest - the epic fundraising ride on Toronto's Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway - is returning for its second year. On Sunday, June 4, 2023, thousands of riders will come together to raise critical funding and awareness in support of Baycrest's goal of defeating dementia.

Bike for Brain Health (CNW Group/Baycrest)

"More than 1.1 million people in Canada are directly or indirectly impacted by dementia and there is no cure for this devastating disease," explains Josh Cooper, President and CEO, Baycrest Foundation. "But at Baycrest, we're working to unlock the mysteries of the aging brain. Baycrest is a hub for more than 300 researchers working to prevent, detect and treat dementia across Canada and the Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health in support of Baycrest plays a massive role in supporting this work, helping give all Canadians the tools they need to Fear No Age."

The Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health in support of Baycrest is geared towards recreational and endurance riders alike, with the choice of three distinct routes: 25km, 50km and 75km. New for this year is the addition of a timed 75km route for the most competitive distance riders, which will begin in advance of the main ride.

Riders can participate on their own, with a team of friends or family, or as part of a corporate team. Registration is now open at www.bikeforbrainhealth.ca .

The Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health in support of Baycrest encourages Canadians to get active to fuel brain health. In fact, Baycrest research shows that just 150 minutes of exercise per week helps delay the onset of Alzheimer's and related dementias.

"The chance to ride along a traffic-free Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway, to raise much-needed funds for a critically important cause and to incentivize physical activity make the Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health in support of Baycrest a can't-miss event," concludes Cooper. "We're so thankful to the City of Toronto for their ongoing support and partnership - and to the thousands of Torontonians who will join us on June 4."

About Baycrest

Baycrest is a global leader in geriatric residential living, healthcare, research, innovation and education, with a special focus on brain health and aging. Baycrest is home to a robust research and innovation network, including one of the world's top research institutes in cognitive neuroscience, the Rotman Research Institute; the scientific headquarters of the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging, Canada's largest national dementia research initiative; and the Baycrest-powered Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation, a solution accelerator focused on driving innovation in the aging and brain health sector. Fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, Baycrest provides excellent care for older adults combined with an extensive clinical training program for the next generation of healthcare professionals. Through these initiatives, Baycrest has remained at the forefront of the fight to defeat dementia as our organization works to create a world where every older adult enjoys a life of purpose, inspiration and fulfillment. Founded in 1918 as the Toronto Jewish Old Folks Home, Baycrest continues to embrace the long-standing tradition of all great Jewish healthcare institutions to improve the well-being of people in their local communities and around the globe. For more information please visit: www.baycrest.org

